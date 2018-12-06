Obituaries 12-05-2018

Louis Vazza

Owner of Vazza Funeral Homes

Louis R. Vazza of East Boston and Naples, Fla., passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Nov. 29. He was in his 86th year.

A U.S. Coast Guard veteran of the Korean War, he was a licensed funeral director for over 60 years and owner of the Vazza Funeral Homes. Mr. Vazza was a member of the Orient Heights Yacht Club and the East Boston Kiwanis Club.

The beloved son of the late Amerigo and Clara (DiPietro) Vazza, he was the loving father of Louis A. Vazza and his wife, Nancy of Revere, adored grandfather of Jessica Vazza, loving companion and best friend of Evelyn (Rodriguez) Cassiani of Florida with whom he made his home these past 10 years; dear brother of Barbara (Vazza) Gulino and her husband, Charles of Winchester; caring uncle of Dr. Marissa Lazor and her husband, Dr. John Lazor, Carla Conigliaro and her husband, Dr. Douglas Conigliaro, Erica Fiore and her husband, Dr. John Fiore, Andrea Macky and her husband, Dr. John Macky and many more grand nieces and nephews. He was the special father to Lorraine Sullivan and her sister, Frances Velona; Papa of Troy “TJ” and Tyler Maloney and his special boy, Cashmere (his dog) and the dear friend for many years of Linda Cintron.

Family and friends will honor Louie’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere today, Wednesday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. Thursday morning before leaving in procession to St. Anthony Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 10 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the Vazza family plot at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.

The Vazza family would like to thank the entire staff at the Kaplan Family Hospice House for their attentive care and compassion during such a difficult time. At the family’s request, please OMIT flowers. Donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation by visiting www.kidney.org or by mail to National Kidney Foundation Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

Salvatore Lombardi

Very Proud owner of ‘Sal’s Car Care’

Salvatore Lombardi of Revere died on Nov. 30 at the age of 59.

Sal was the very proud owner of his company “Sal’s Car Care” (“we come to you.”)

In the winter he plowed for months all through the long cold snowy nights. He was a very Proud Grandpa to his granddog Lacey and was always the best Dad to his daughter, who is a forever Daddy’s girl. He loved to cook, especially five-course meals out of anything, which included a variety of food. He was always the First one to give a helping hand, he was an extremely loving man, happy-go-lucky, great smile. He loved living across the street from the beach and water. Sal loved to vacation, he was an animal lover and of his beloved cat “Buddy,” whom he found as a stray.

Sal will be missed by all and will forever live in our hearts.

He was the beloved father of Kara Lombardi and her fiancé, Mathew Doherty of East Boston; Kara’s mother and his former wife, Susan Colella of Revere; Devoted for many years to his girlfriend, Claire of Weymouth; Dear Brother of Donna Cardillo and her late husband, Robert of Cape Cod, Richard Stone and his wife, Maryanne of Topsfield, James Stone of Florida, The late Linda Merrick, Margaret Spera and Catherine Stone. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many cherished friends.

His funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio& Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Friday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint Mary’s of the Assumption Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Salvatore’s memory to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston 02215. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Frank Silvestro

Longtime member of Teamsters Union Local 25, South Postal Annex retiree, active at St. Mary of the Assumption Church

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, Dec. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio& Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Frank D. Silvestro who passed on Friday, Nov. 30, at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital following a yearlong battle with metastatic cancer. He was 85 years old.

His funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere, at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.

Born in Boston’s West End, he attended Boston schools and was a graduate of Brighton High School, Class of 1951. Most of his working career was as a truck driver for Local 25. For 15 years, and until retirement, Frank worked as a truck driver for South Postal Annex in Boston, a job he enjoyed and where he made many life-long friends. However, he was most proud of his service in the U.S. Army from April 16, 1953 through April 18. 1955 during the Korean Confict. He was a longtime proud member of the Teamsters Union Local 25.

The family moved to Revere over 44 years ago from East Boston, where they had lived for more than 20 years. For 44 years, Frank was a devotee of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, serving as a faithful usher and Sunday collector. He also served as a volunteer where needed in many of the church functions. His joy at St. Mary’s was most evident in the greetings he would accord parishioners.

The beloved husband of 60 years to Jeanette T. (Scimone) Silvestro, he was the devoted father of Denise Stasio and her husband, David T. of Revere, Mark Silvestro and his wife, Linda of Rowley and Claudia DiMare and her husband, Joseph of South Weymouth; the cherished grandfather of Joshua Stasio and Revere Patrolman Mark V. Silvestro, both of Revere, Adam Stasio and his wife, Guinevere of Atkinson, N.H., Christopher F. Silvestro of Rowley and Isabella and Sophia DiMare, both of South Weymouth; the dear brother to Joseph Silvestro and his wife, Dorothy of Monument Beach, Domenic Silvestro Jr. and his wife, Cheryll of Quincy, Concetta “Connie” Saraceno and her husband, Gaetano of Winthrop and the late Rafaele “Ralph” and Sebastian “Jimmy” Silvestro. He is also lovingly survived by three great-granddaughters: Jolene, Davianna and Rhiannon and two sisters-in-law, Josephine Silvestro of Walpole and Geraldine Silvestro of Hopkinton. Many faithful nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand- nephews also survive Frank.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, One Bulfinch Place, Boston, MA 02114-2931.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Alexsandra Nicole Abreau

Will be remembered for her charismatic personality, distinctive laugh and kind heart

Alexsandra Nicole Abreau of Lynn died on Nov. 22.

Although we weren’t ready to let her go, Alexsandra, “Tookie” is now at peace. She will always be remembered for her charismatic personality, distinctive laugh and kind heart. She had an immense love for animals and would often take in strays. She was strong willed, free-spirited, fun loving and loyal to all those who knew her.

Alexsandra leaves behind her legacy through her beautiful children: Ava, Amelya, Amari and Alex. She will be missed beyond words by her loving parents, Estarlo Abreu and Antoinette “Toni” Abreu. Additionally, she is survived by her siblings: Paul Mackie Brazzo and partner, Angela Furey, Angel Brazzo, April Brazzo and partner Tom Casey and Estarlo “Nepo” Abreu. She leaves behind many who cherished her deeply including her close cousins Chantel Picardi and Aimee Picardi, longtime partner and father of her children, Christopher Figueroa, her many nieces and nephews: Kayden, Noelle, Jordan, Devin, Nathan and Aydree, her best friend, Jenna Allen, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Alexsandra is predeceased by her grandparents Grandpa Richie J Picardi and Oma Margot Picardi as well as her beloved boyfriend and father of her youngest child, Jorge Vargas. Services were held privately in the care of Paul Buonfiglio and Sons funeral home. Remembrance may be made by contributing to “The Children of Alexsandra Abreu Fund” at:

East Boston Savings Bank

335 Broadway

Lynn, MA 01904.

–

Neva DeFeo

Of Revere

Neva DeFeo of Revere died on Dec. 3 at the age of 88.

The beloved wife of the late Anthony DeFeo, she was the devoted mother of Anthony DeFeo and Joseph DeFeo and his fiancé, Juanita, all of Revere; cherished grandmother of Anthony DeFeo and his wife, Niki and Nicole DeFeo; adoring great-grandmother of Nico DeFeo; dear sister of Charles Pagnini of Whitman, Alba Sartiano of Revere, Lona DeFeo of Everett and Teresa Misserian of Watertown.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio& Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Florence Colangelo

Of Revere

Florence (Richards) Colangelo died on Dec. 2 at the Whidden Memorial Hospital, Everett. She was 87 years old.

Prior to her illness, she resided at the Revere Health Center.

She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Daisy Richards, cherished mother of Marie Ward, Florence Colangelo and Joseph Colangelo, of Revere; dear sister of Mary Bobrek, the late Marion McGlinchy and Jack and Al Richards; cherished grandmother of Lisa, Jason, Joseph, Louie, Sheena, Justin, Jonathan and Christopher and great-grandmother of Brayden, Chase, Alara, Marti and Luca.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Dec. 12 at St. Anthony’s Church, Revere.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Northeast Animal Sheltern 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970.

–

Mary Marshall

Of Revere

Mary S. (Twomey) Marshall, of Revere died on December 4, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Richard Marshall. She was a loving mother to Jonathan Marshall and his wife Kristen (Sacco) of Middleboro. Cherished Grammy of Shea Matthew Marshall. Devoted daughter of Florence and the late Matthew Twomey. Dear sister of Daniel and Ginny Twomey, Matthew and Debbie Twomey of Norwood, Michael and Lynne Twomey of Marshfield, Lynne and Mark Dixon of Walpole. Adoring aunt of Mark, Kevin, Lee, Jenna, Patrick, and Jeffrey. Dear friend and sister in law of Mary Ann and Leo Corriveau of Pembroke. She leaves behind many adoring cousins. Daughter in law of Evelyn and the late Anthony DiCologero, sister-in-law of Anthony and Marie DiCologero, Patti and Tom Hubisz, Stephen and Vicki DiCologero, Eric DiCologero, and the late Philip DiCologero and many nieces and nephews. Mary will be greatly missed by family and friends for her caring way, her sense of humor, and always wanting to help others. Mary attended St. Rose School in Chelsea, and graduated from Norwood High School. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, knitting, crafts, “walking the beach.” cooking shows, and caring for others. A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio& Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere, on Thursday Dec. 6, 2018, from 4 to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere on Friday at 11 a.m. (Everyone to meet at the church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home, 920 South St., Needham, MA 02492. For guest book please visit www.Buonfilio.com.

–

Frederick ‘Skip’ Draper, Jr.

Worked at Federal Express

Fred proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked at Federal Express for over 30 years. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

The beloved husband of 51 years to Elaine (Galardi) Draper, he was the devoted father of Craig Draper and his wife, Lynn of Bangor, Maine, and Wendy Ward and her husband, Joe of Revere; cherished grandfather of Kimberly Burnham and her husband, Rob, Michael Draper, and Joseph and Joshua Ward; dear brother of Edward Draper of Everett, Pat Draper and his wife, Marianne of Amesbury, and the late Maryann Nicolo and the adoring son-in-law of Sophie Galardi. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

His Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio& Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Monday, Dec. 10, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.