Enjoy the Holiday Season

This is a wonderful time of the year, to paraphrase the song, with holiday music playing in the malls and on our car radios, resurrecting our earliest childhood memories — even for the younger set — of Christmases-past.

We choose just the right tree, decorate it carefully with our family-heirloom ornaments, and when we first turn on the lights, it brings a smile even to the oldest among us.

Despite the hectic rushing to and fro’, everybody it seems, is in a good mood. We endure the traffic, the long lines in stores, and more, because we know that what we are doing will bring joy and happiness to others.

For those of us with young children, we get to see Christmas through their eyes, giving us a second-chance to experience the wonder and joy that we felt when we were their age.

Although all of us celebrate Christmas in our own way, the common thread is one of peace, joy, and happiness, regardless of religious or secular beliefs. Whether it be Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or a Seinfeldian Festivus, the spirit of the season imbues us with a sense of togetherness that (unfortunately) only comes once a year.

We urge all of our readers to make the most of this holiday season with our friends, family, and loved ones.