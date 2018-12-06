EBNHC President and CEO Manny Lopes Tapped to Chair Boston’s Board of Health

Anyone involved in the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center knows that Manny Lopes is a dedicated leader and one of the most recognizable figures in and around the area.

So it came as no surprise when Lopes took over the helm as president and CEO of EBNHC after his mentor Jack Cradock retired.

Lopes’ ascension is a story that embodies EBNHC’s mission and commitment to the community.

More than two decades ago, Lopes joined the health center as an 18-year-old researcher, working with Dr. Jim Taylor on a blood pressure study. In the ensuing years, Lopes went on to hold positions in the Human Resource and Operations Departments. Lopes later served as the Health Center’s vice president and chief information officer, providing organizational vision and leadership with an eye for technology and collaborative innovation.

This week Lopes added another career milestone to his resume when Mayor Martin Walsh announced the appointment of Lopes as the chair of Boston’s Board of Health. The Board of Health is the seven-member governing body that oversees the work of the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC). Lopes succeeds Francis Doyle, who stepped down in October from the Board to assume a leadership role within the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

“I’m truly humbled by this appointment,” said Lopes. “I hope to carry out Mayor Walsh’s vision for a healthy city and healthy neighborhoods while addressing some of the challenges like the impacts of substance abuse, mental health and health equity. I am ready to serve and drive forward the public health priorities and goals outlined by the Mayor and being executed daily through the vast programming offered by the Commission and its public health and community partners.”

Lopes added that he looks forward to working closely with BPHC Executive Director Valdes Lupi, the BPHC staff, and his fellow board members to further advance an agenda that supports all Bostonians, so they can equally have every opportunity to thrive.

After a mid-career stint outside the health center, during which Lopes worked as a business consultant and project manager for Fortune 1,000 companies helping CEOs, CIOs, and CFOs redesign critical business processes, Lopes came back and served as EBNHC’s vice president and chief information officer.

Lopes attended Lesley University School of Management and has a master’s degree in business administration from Northeastern University’s Graduate School of Business.

In 2010, Lopes assumed the role of deputy chief executive officer and began working closely with former EBNHC President and CEO Jack Cradock as part of the Health Center’s strategic succession plan.

He seamlessly adopted increasing responsibility and proved his readiness to take over the EBNHC helm.

He took over the reigns as CEO from Cradock in 2014.

“We are fortunate to have Manny Lopes as the new chair of the Board of Health and look forward to working with him in this new capacity,” said Mayor Walsh. “Over the past several years, Manny has built a culture designed to provide the best possible care for patients at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center. Having served on the Board of Health since 2015, he is already aware of the current and emerging challenges and opportunities facing the Commission’s work today and I’m confident that he’ll do great job leading the Board.”

Lupi added that she is excited to have Lopes as chair and to work closely with him and the board to implement strategies and initiatives to advance the health for all Bostonians.

“Given his leadership at the health center, he has a keen appreciation for the public health challenges that our clients face and brings great energy and experience in innovating to this role,” she said.