Police Briefs 11-21-2018

POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING BUS INCIDENT

Revere Police said they are conducting an investigation into the situation where a transportation company left a young child on a school bus last week.

Capt. Amy O’Hara said they have initiated an investigation into the incident, and will be deciding whether or not to file charges.

“Our guys are still investigating and working with the DA on any charges, if there are going to be any,” she said.

Once the investigation is completed, the DA will review to see if charges are warranted.

Revere Public Schools announced last week that a young child was left on a school transportation shuttle Nov. 13 by an outside company. The child was not hurt, but was left on the bus in the morning for many hours.

STOLE WOMAN’S POCKETBOOK

A Garfield Avenue man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a woman’s pocketbook from her car at the supermarket.

On Nov. 9, around 10 a.m., the woman was coming out of the Market Basket on Squire Road with her groceries. After unloading her cart, she put her pocketbook in the car and left briefly to put her car in the corral.

While she did that, a man went into her car and stole the pocketbook before she returned.

However, an astute witness saw the whole thing and alerted police.

Officer responded and found the man on scene.

After questioning him, he was arrested. Police found he was also a fugitive from justice in New Hampshire for a similar crime.

William Quinn Jr., 46, of 194 Garfield Ave., was charged with larceny from a person over 65, possession of a Class E drug and being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant.

STOLEN CAR

A Somerville woman who side-swiped a vehicle in the Market Basket parking lot on Nov. 14 found herself in even more trouble when Revere Police learned the car had been stolen.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 14, police were called by a victim who stated he had been side-swiped by a car in the supermarket parking lot on Squire Road. Not only that, he was following the car. Police took up the chase too and located the woman driving in the car. A check of the plate revealed it had been stolen and police pursued her.

At one point, she parked the car at the corner of Shawmut and Sagamore avenues and fled on foot.

Officers quickly caught up to her and took her into custody.

Kara Marie Barowski, 30, of Somerville, was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage and operating with a suspended license.

ARREST Report

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 14

SUNDAY, NOV. 18

Orlando N. Diaz, 27, of 540 Revere Beach Blvd., was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of a one-way violation.

Ivan Contreras, 24, of East Boston, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Leonardo Martinez, 38, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.