Let’s Keep It Fun

We have written in the past of how we have been impressed with the enthusiasm and decorum of the Revere High student body at RHS sports events in recent years. The exemplary behavior of our students has been reflective of the overall “class act” that typifies the entire Revere school system.

However, we feel it always is a good idea to remind all of our Revere High fans — students and adults alike — as well as the players themselves, that they represent their families, their school, and their city at public events such as these.

Win or lose on Thanksgiving Day, we expect all who are on hand at Harry Della Russo Stadium to conduct themselves in exemplary fashion and to show the true meaning of Revere pride.