Let’s Go Revere — Make It Three in a Row!

This already has been a highly-successful season for the Revere High football team. Coach Lou Cicatelli and his squad have compiled a 6-4 record in which they qualified for the post-season state football tournament and earned the first-ever tourney victory in the history of the RHS grid program.

The Patriots have displayed unusual grit and courage throughout the 2018 campaign, overcoming a series of devastating injuries to teammates early in the year and then pulling out a number of dramatic victories against high-level opponents.

Our sports staff informs us that this year’s Patriots, all of whose four losses came at the hands of some of the top-ranked teams in the state, rate as one of the best-ever in Revere High history.

However, coach Cicatelli and his crew have an additional opportunity to write themselves into the record books when they meet Winthrop on Thanksgiving morning: They have a chance to make it three straight victories over Winthrop on Thanksgiving for only the fourth time (the others occurred in 1940-42, 1966-68, and 1972-74) in RHS grid annals.

The game promises to be an exciting one against a worthy Winthrop opponent who stands at 5-5 and who is shooting for a winning season. So we hope that as many Revere High fans as possible will make it out to beautiful Harry Della Russo Stadium for Thursday’s 10 a.m. kickoff and root for a Revere High football team that truly deserves the support of our entire community.