Large Number of Revere Voters Turn Out for Election

Revere voters joined voters throughout Massachusetts in supporting Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito by a wide margin in the Nov. 6 election.

Baker and Polito team received 8,596 votes in Revere to handily defeat Jay Gonzalez and Quentin Palfrey, who received 4,867 votes.

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo had endorsed Baker and Polito in their bid for re-election.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was elected to a second term, received 8,407 votes in Revere while Geoff Diehl received 4,821 votes.

Congresswoman Katherine Clark was re-elected to the Fifth Congressional District seat. Clark received 9,034 votes in Revere while John Hugo received 3,842 votes.

Rachael S. Rollins was elected as Suffolk County District Attorney. In Revere, Rollins received 8,243 votes while Michael Maloney received 3,794 votes.

State Rep. RoseLee Vincent, Speaker of the House Robert A. DeLeo, and State Sen. Joseph Boncore were re-elected to their positions without opposition.

Revere’s turnout in the election was close to 50 percent, with 14,040 voters casting ballots. A total of 1,688 voters cast their ballots during the early voting process that was conducted at the American Legion building under the direction of Revere Election Commissioner Diane Colella and her staff.

Following are the results:

Question 1: This proposed law would limit how many patients could be assigned to each registered nurse in Massachusetts hospitals and certain other health care facilities.

Yes: 4,033

No: 9,150

Question 2: This proposed law would create a citizens commission to consider and recommend potential amendments to the United States Constitution to establish that corporations do not have the same Constitutional rights as human beings and that campaign contributions and expenditures may be regulated.

Yes: 4,370

No: 1,069

Question 3: This law adds gender identity to the list of prohibited grounds for discrimination in places of public accommodation, resort, or amusement. Such grounds also include race, color, religious creed, national origin, sex, disability, and ancestry.

Yes: 7,831

No: 5,198

Question 4: A non-binding question, which addresses the Global Warming Solutions Implementation Act

Yes: 3,602

No: 1,111

Question 5: Also a non-binding question seeking to repeal a $45,000 increase in annual compensation for the Speaker, it also seeks to prohibit elected officials and their senior staff from engaging in any lobbying activity for five years once they leave office. The question further seeks a term limit of eight years for the Speaker of the House position.

Yes: 3,132

No: 1,468