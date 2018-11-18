East Boston Savings Bank Opens New Burlington Branch

East Boston Savings Bank (EBSB) has opened its 37th branch office in Burlington. The new branch is located at 50 Summit Drive at the Middlesex Turnpike and Route 95/128 interchange. The 2,100 square-foot office has been designed to take full advantage of the space. The branch includes a traditional teller line and offices to accommodate customer interaction and business transactions as well as a conference room.

Vice President, Branch Manager, Paul Saia and Assistant Manager, Ilva Velmishi are looking forward to introducing themselves and EBSB to the neighborhood. Also, EBSB residential and commercial loan officers are available to discuss financing options for both consumers and businesses. The Burlington location marks a continuation of EBSB’s expansion pattern along the Route 95 corridor.

Founded in 1848, East Boston Savings Bank operates 37 full-service branches and a Mobile Banking Unit in the greater Boston metropolitan area. EBSB offers avariety of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses located in its primary market, which consists of Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk counties. As a member of both the FDIC and Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF) all deposits are insured in full.