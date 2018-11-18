Connect Opens Revere Office, Looks to Improve Quality of Life

Connect has teamed up with The Neighborhood Developers (TND), Metro Credit Union, Bunker Hill Community College, Metro Housing Boston and Career Source to offer the tools to work with residents on their financial health, job growth, job skills and more.

Last Wednesday, with state and local leaders on hand, Connect opened a new office in Revere at 13 Walden St.

Now offering the services of five agencies, the new office will help to improve the financial mobility of low-income families.

“Connect is really about a partnership. We’ve realized through our own work and research confirms it that a person may come to them with multiple needs – someone who comes to us for housing may need some workplace development, of benefit from financial coaching or English as a second language classes,” said Rafael Mares, executive director of TND.

Funded through an urban agenda grant awarded to TND, Mayor Brian Arrigo said the new office is up and running.

“Thanks to Connect, low-income families have been guided along the path of financial mobility,” Arrigo said. “This is a shining example of how state and local government can join together to assist those who are in need. Revere residents will be more equipped for our region’s booming economy,”

State Rep. RoseLee Vincent said the Connect Center will be an asset to the community by helping our residents gain critical workforce experience, and the tools and the development that comes along with it.

Also partnering with Connect is the Revere Community School, which offers language classes, and more, for all ages.

Fatou Drammeh, coordinator at the Revere Community School, said they have worked with over 30 languages. It also offers resources for a job search, job training, college applications, food, clothing and housing.

“I’m looking forward to having Connect services,” Drammeh said. “Having Connect here makes my job easier.”

Drammeh herself benefitted from a financial workshop offered through Connect.