Sports 11-14-2018

Keep the Winning Streak

Lady Patriots heading to Winthrop for annual Powder Puff game

By Aya Chokri

It’s finally that time of year, the senior girls at Revere High are striving to beat their arch nemesis Winthrop High in their annual powder puff game. Powder Puff has been a tradition for seniors at Revere High for over 30 years. On Sunday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. on Miller Field, the senior girls will get together to hopefully “whip Winthrop” and keep their winning streak going. The coaches of this years powder puff team are Coach Cronin, Coach Papajiogakis, Coach Coots, Coach Colella, and Coach Lospennato. Coach Papajiogakis, one of the head powder puff coaches, feels as though this year’s seniors are an amazing group of girls with extravagant talents.

The Revere Patriots are more than excited to finally play on Winthrop’s new turf and beat them in their hometown.

One of the main struggles the coaches faced this year is figuring out positions. Due to the fact that the senior girls have lots of talent and speed compared to last year, many girls are capable of more than one position. The girls have practice every week, Monday through Thursday, and their hard work and dedication showed their commitment to bringing home the trophy.

The Powder Puff team for Revere High does not want to ruin their reputation, and that makes them strive for their victory.

Jannel Mercado, one of the team members, felt as though more senior girls should have been more engaged this year because “it is a once in a lifetime experience.” The team is much smaller from previous years making them form a stronger bond that none of the past senior girls had. Many different seniors that play many different sports like volleyball, field hockey, soccer, softball, and more place all the skills that they learn or learned at practice to make them the best.

All the seniors at Revere High are clearing their schedules on Sunday to come to support their fellow classmates at the Winthrop field.

Wishing them nothing but the best of luck, and looking forward to them winning and keeping the trophy in its right location which is… Revere High School!

RhS sports Roundup

RHS football team defeats Burlington

Victory makes the winning season

The Revere High football team celebrated Senior Night in fine fashion with a smashing 32-29 victory over the Burlington Red Devils this past Friday evening under the lights at a rainy and windy Harry Della Russo Stadium.

The triumph was the second for the Patriots over a playoff-qualifying team in the past three weeks and improved Revere’s record to 6-4 on the season. With only the traditional Thanksgiving Day game with Winthrop left on the schedule, coach Lou Cicatelli’s squad is assured of a winning record with a chance to go 7-4.

That would equal the record of the 2016 Patriots’ squad, which was the best record for a Revere football team in decades.

Friday night’s contest was not as close as the final score might indicate. Revere grabbed a 6-0 lead on its first possession (the ensuing PAT kick was muffed) with a long drive that was keyed by a 60-yard scamper by Darius McNeil and then capped with a 10-yard burst for the touchdown by Zack Furlong.

Burlington drove the length of the field — and made the successful conversion — to take a 7-6 advantage. but the Patriots regained the lead with a long drive on its ensuring possession on which quarterback Jonathan Murphy scored from 10 yards out.

A pass from Murphy to Furlong accounted for the two-point conversion and a 14-7 Revere lead.

.Burlington responded to bring matters back to level, but the Patriots took a 17-14 edge into the locker room half when RHS place kicker Rayan Riazi nailed a 27 yard field goal as time expired.

Revere continued to add to its lead after the intermission. Riazi booted a 40 yard field goal and Furlong hit pay dirt for his second TD on a reverse from 10 yards out to increase the Patriot lead to 26-14.

Burlington refused to give up and struck back with a touchdown to narrow the gap to 26-21. But Cicatelli’s crew answered with their sixth scoring drive of the game, with Murphy running in the pigskin from 15 yards out for a 32-21 lead.

Burlington scored in the waning seconds to account for the 32-29 finale, but the Red Devils’ onside kick attempt was recovered by Patriot captain Frank Sims to seal the victory.

“I can’t say enough about our performance,” said Cicatelli. “This was a total team effort. We fought hard under very difficult conditions against a talented opponent. They had an outstanding quarterback and offensive line, but we rose to the challenge.”

Among those who stood out for the Patriots, captain McNeil was a force throughout the game when Revere had the ball. Darius gashed the Burlington defense repeatedly en route to rushing for over 200 yards on a night when the passing game was non-existent because of the conditions.

Patriot place-kicker Riazi also figured prominently in the victory. Rayan’s two field goals ultimately provided the margin of victory and came under tough conditions.

“When I sent Rayan out to try his 40 yarder, I never had any doubt that he could do it,” said Cicatelli of his sophomore, who had a big shoe to fill with the loss to graduation of last year’s Patriot place-kicker, Badr Haou, whose field goal in the final minute won the Turkey Day game at Winthrop. “Rayan was kicking them from 50 yards out in pre-game warmups, despite the wind, rain, and wet turf, and he’s been clutch for us all season,” said Cicatelli.

On defense, captain Sims once again was the key man from his linebacker post. Frank led the Patriots with six tackles, made an interception (the lone turnover of the game), and recovered the Burlington on-side kick at the end, one of three unsuccessful onside kicks that the Red Devils attempted on the night.

Fellow linebackers Furlong and Zack Carifeo also earned Cicatelli’s praise for their defensive efforts. Center Josh Laurina received plaudits from the coach for his perfect snaps on the key RHS field goals.

Cicatelli and his crew now have a bit of a rest before their annual Thanksgiving Day game with Winthrop, which will be played at HDR on Turkey Day morning.

RHS boys, girls

compete at D-1 Meet

The Revere High girls and boys cross country teams competed in Saturday’s Eastern Mass. Division 1 Meet held at the Wrentham training center.

“The race was a windy and blustery one,” said RHS girls head coach Katie Sinnott. “Despite that, the girls raced well and pushed past the pain of the cold. They gave all they had in the final race of the season against the toughest competition in Eastern Mass.

“Both Erika Cheever and Olivia Novoselsky were faster than their times in this race last year, showing their hard work over the season,” added Sinnott.

Individual results for the RHS girls:

Erika Cheever – 108th overall, 22:27

Leila Cesic – 128th overall, 23:29

Soleil Yuong – 141st overall, 24:58

Carly Bennett – 144th overall, 25:34

Olivia Novoselsky – 146th overall, 25:51

On the boys’ side, freshman Victor Pelatere was the first Patriot across the line. Victor finished in 141st place with a clocking of 18:43.7 over the 5K (3.1 miles) course. Sophomore Will Martinez was the next Revere finisher in 19:34.99. He was followed by captain Jonathan Nushi in 19:41.53, Fabio Tran in 19:49.77, James Carpinelli in 20:15.49, and Sam Gonzalez in 20:36.68

Honoring A Veteran

Tazz Tassinari takes pride in father’s heroic military duty

By Cary Shuman

Tazz Tassinari loved the stories that his father, the late Albano Tassinari, would tell about his service in the United States Army during World War II.

Tazz’s father was a highly decorated parachutist in the 82nd Airborne, who enlisted at the age of 23 in January, 1941, and served his country through August, 1945.

The many medals are a testament to Mr. Tassinari’s heroism in service. He received the Purple Heart, the Good Conduct Medal, the American Defense Service Medal, and the European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon.

Tazz said fond memories of his father are with him every day, but he is especially prideful when Veterans Day is observed each year. Tazz said one his favorite possessions is a diary detailing his father’s service (that was compiled by his stepmother).

“My father was a hero, but he never thought he was a hero,” said Tazz. “I was always proud of my father. My dad was part of Operation Market Garden in the Netherlands,” said Tazz. “The 82nd Airborne conducted combat assaults fighting German counterattacks. He was a machine gunner. My father told me, “our men needed our help and the 82nd was there for them.”

Mickey “Say No To Drugs” Casoli, a war veteran himself and a former Revere police detective, said that Mr. Tassinari was a true American hero who remained humble about his service to the country.

“He was a real gentleman,” said Casoli. “And being in the Airborne, he was a special guy. I think Tazz being so proud of his father is a wonderful thing for him and his family. His father helped save this country.”

Mr. Tassinari returned to East Boston and began doing TV repairs for his “Barno’s TV” business. Mr. Tassinari passed away in 2016 at the age of 98.

It was a life of individual accomplishment and distinguished service to his country.

Tye favors Suffolk Downs project;

says revenues could build high school

By Cary Shuman

School Committee Vice-Chair Carol Tye said she would like see a portion of the property taxes from the proposed redevelopment of Suffolk Downs go toward the city’s share of construction for a new Revere High School.

Tye’s remarks followed a presentation at the Nov. 5 City Council meeting by Thomas N. O’Brien, founding partner and managing director of The HYM Investment. O’Brien said when the 161-acre residential and commercial development is fully built over the next two decades, it is expected to generate $43 million in property taxes for the city.

Tye favors the redevelopment project and was greatly impressed by O’Brien’s presentation to the Council.

“The revenue it will generate for our city is great, but that’s not the only reason I like it – I’m also a Beachmont resident and I think this project will be fantastic for Beachmont,” said Tye. “They’re [HYM] very respectful of the businesses in Beachmont. I think Mr. O’Brien is professional, knowledgeable, and responsive. He has listened to the residents, brought in experts and tried to work things out for the betterment of the neighborhood.”

Tye said the revenue generated by the project in the first few years “can make it possible for the city to pay its share of building the new high school and refurbishing the current high school in to a middle school.”

The former Revere superintendent of schools, Tye said the city would like permission from the MSBA (Massachusetts School Building Authority) to start a feasibility study. “That gets you on the school construction list and the MSBA is committed to helping you move through the entire process,” said Tye.

While some have suggested the former Wonderland Greyhound Park property as a potential site for a new high school, Tye said she is against that location because of traffic and other factors.

“The idea is that a high school is for the whole city and it should be situated near the center of the city,” said Tye.