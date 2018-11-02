Police Briefs 10-31-2018

ARMED ROBBERY

Revere Police are investigating an armed robbery of the Dunkin’ on Beach Street Oct. 22.

Around 3:30 a.m., a masked man walked into the store and showed a knife. He demanded cash and fled.

The incident is actively under investigation.

MAJOR BUST WITH BOSTON

Two men on Shirley Avenue were charged with cocaine trafficking and distribution offenses in an investigation led by Boston Police, with Revere Police assisting.

Boston Police and Revere Police executed search warrants on Oct. 23 at around 3:30 p.m. at 146 Shirley Ave.

Two men were arrested and courtesy booked in Revere for Boston.

Daniel Aristizabal, 33, of 146 Shirley Ave., was charged with trafficking in cocaine.

Wilder Cuartas-Perez, 34, of 146 Shirley Ave., was charged with possession to distribute a Class B drug.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

One man was placed under arrest after smashing into a fence two weeks ago in the Point of Pines.

Revere Police were called for a hit and run in the Pines when the man crashed into a fence on private property and fled. After an investigation, officers followed the driver to a local area and were able to arrest him after determining he was under the influence of drugs.

WEEKLY CRIME Report

Journal Staff Reports

House Breaks: (3)

Highland Street; Avon Street; and Vane Street.

Commercial Breaks: (0)

Motor Vehicle *Thefts/Breaks: (1)

VFW Parkway.

Motor Vehicle Accidents: (25)

Mahoney Circle; Brown Circle; Butler Circle; Squire Road; Carlson Avenue; Broadway; American Legion Hwy; Fenno Street; Revere/Tuttle; North Shore Rd; Parkway; Proctor Avenue; Broadway/Central; Broadway; Broadway/Central; Lynn Street; Squire Road; Broadway; Lynn Street; Parkway; North Shore Rd/Oak Island; Emmett Terrace; Paul Street; Chester/Boulevard; and Squire Road.

House Parties/Loud Stereo Complaints (after 9 p.m.): 3

ARREST Report

MONDAY, OCT. 22

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of assault to intimidate and disturbing a public assembly.

TUESDAY, OCT. 23

Wilder Cuartes-Perez, 34, of 146 Shirley Ave., was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute.

Daniel A. Aristizabal, 33, of 146 Shirley Ave., was arrested on a charge of trafficking in cocaine.

SATURDAY, OCT. 27

Rudy Lopez-Hernandez, 32, of Lynn, was arrested on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery upon a police officer, operating a motor vehicle recklessly so as to endanger, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for a police officer, and leaving the scene of an accident after causing property damage.

Anthony D. Firicano, 29, of 29 Joey Rd., was arrested on charges of assault and battery upon a pregnant person and assault and battery in a domestic situation.

SUNDAY, OCT. 28

Tuskany L. Martinez, 23, of 7 Emmet Terrace, was arrested on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery upon a family or household member.

Carla Patricia Sousa, 35, of Somerville, was arrested on charges of two counts of shoplifting.

Thiago P. Manso, 31, of Brockton, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault and battery upon a police officer.