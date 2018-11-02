Obituaries 10-31-2018

Dwayne Festa

Of Revere

Dwayne E. Festa of Revere passed away on Oct. 21 at the age of 49.

He is survived by his father, Rocco Festa Sr. of Lynn; his brothers: Rocco Jr. of Winthrop and Jonathan of Leominister;

Sisters: Diane Fogerty and her husband, William of St. Petersburg, Fla., Tammy Fogerty and her husband, Larry of Revere, Renee Balsam, Jamie Uva and her husband, John , Danielle Foster and her husband, John all of Lynn; children, Jessica and Nicholas Festa of Las Vegas and by many many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. If you would like to honor Dwayne’s memory, remembrances may be made in his name to the charity of your choice.

–

Jean Oldoni

Successful accountant, loving mother and devoted daughter

Jean (Provansano) Oldoni of Fall River and formerly of Revere, passed away on Wednesday at the Charlton Memorial Hospital in the loving company of her devoted family. She was 54 years old.

Born to Joseph and Ellen Provansano on March 12, 1964, as the youngest of three sisters, she was a successful accountant, loving mother and devoted daughter who took care of her parents in their old age much as her own children did for her.

When Jean worked, she was an accountant, but in recent years, she was a homemaker who took great pride in raising her two boys. She was an excellent cook. Jean loved spending time with her family with her home cooked meals. Jean’s most important job and proudest accomplishment in life was being a wife, mother and grandmother. Jean was the loving wife of Mike Oldoni Sr. (son of the late Albert and Theresa Oldoni) and the adoring mother of Joseph and Mike Oldoni. She was the proud grandmother of Juliana Jean Oldoni, who bears Jean’s middle name in her honor, carrying her memory on to the next generation of the Oldoni family.

She is survived by a grieving family, which also includes her two sisters, Sandy Pizzano and Joanne Frusciante.

Visitation will be at the Murphy O’Hara Funeral Home, 519 Broadway, Everett, today, Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Her Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank the kind and wonderful Hospice people who cared for Jean in her final days.

–

Gerlad ‘Jerry’ Naplan

Longtime Revere Public School teacher,

guidance counselor and director of adult education

Gerald L. “Jerry” Naplan, formerly of Marblehead, Peabody and originally from Revere, entered into rest on Oct. 18 at Arbor Place in Rockville, Md. He was 86 years old.

Jerry was a professional educator, having worked for 43 years in the Revere Public

Schools as a classroom teacher, guidance counselor and director of adult education. For many years, he also served as director of Community Education Programs for the Town of Marblehead.

In addition to his loving commitment to family, Jerry maintained a deep devotion

to the Jewish community including lifelong support for Israel and many years of activism on behalf of the persecuted “refusenik” Jews of the former Soviet Union, including assistance to those who resettled on the North Shore.

He was the husband of the late Dianne, father to Steven and Allan, father-in-law to Puspamitra and Christina and beloved “Zayde” to his three grandchildren: Jonah, Narayani and Elliot.

Having served on the School Committee of the former Cohen Hillel Academy, his family invites others to continue his legacy

through charitable donations in his honor to the institution now known as Epstein Hillel School, 6 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945 or online at epsteinhillel.org.

–

Rosalie Cunningham

Former Receptionist at MGH of Revere

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, Nov. 1 in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere from 4 to 8 p.m. for Rosalie (LaRosa) Cunningham who passed following a long illness at her West Peabody residence on Saturday, Oct. 27. Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 2, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Puritan Lawn Memorial Cemetery, West Peabody.

Born and raised in South Boston, Rosalie was a graduate of South Boston High School, Class of 1967. She married James F. Cunningham, Jr. in 1975 and moved to Revere, where the family lived until moving to West Peabody in June of 2018.

She was a senior receptionist-secretary at the Mass. General Hospital at the Revere Beach Satellite Facility for more than 12 years, retiring in 2014.

In spite of a 30-year battle with pulmonary cardiac disease, she forged on to be the best mom, wife, sister, daughter, aunt, friend and devoted cousin. She was a devout Roman Catholic, depending heavily upon her faith for support and strength.

In addition to her beloved husband of 43 years, James P. Cunningham, Jr., she was the cherished mother of Lisa M Hess and her husband, Erik of Plymouth and James P. Cunningham III and his wife, Stephanie Lee of West Peabody; the adored grandmother to: Bensen V. Hess, Evelyn A. Hess, James P. Cuningham, IV, Ryan Jr. and Kyle J. Cunningham. She was also the dear sister to Joseph V. LaRosa and his wife, Louise of Taunton and Vincent LaRosa of Bridgewater, N.H. She was the proud daughter of the late Alfonzo and Angelina A. (Blonde) LaRosa and is also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews.

For additional information, please visit: wwwvertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Frances Gennaco

RMV retiree and outstanding homemaker

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation today, Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 9 to 11 a.m., in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Frances D. (Ginnetti) Gennaco who passed at the age of 95 following a long illness at the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home on Monday, Oct. 29. Her Funeral Service will be conducted in funeral home following the visitation at 11:15 a.m. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born and raised in Revere, she was a lifelong resident of the city and a 1941 graduate of Revere High School. “Fran,” as she was affectionately known, worked for several local area department stores i.e. Bradlee’s of Chelsea and the Revere Almy’s Department Store at Northgate.

However, she retired as a senior clerk from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at the Nashua St. Registry of Motor Vehicles. She had earned over 20 years of service with the Commonwealth.

The wife of the late John J. Gennaco, who passed in 1991, she was an outstanding homemaker, especially in the skills of cooking and baking.

She was the cherished mother of Vincent J. Gennaco and his wife, Carolyn R. of Marblehead and John F. “Jack” Gennaco and his wife, Christine M. of Revere; the devoted grandmother to David V. Gennaco of Salem, Jennifer L. Gennaco and her husband, Benjamin of North Yarmouth, Maine, Michael A. Gennaco of Marlborough, Brian S. Gennaco and his wife, Sarah of Dover, N.H., Amy V. Gennaco and her husband, Kemuel Jurarbe-Hernandez of Kodiak, Ala., Lianne M. Gennaco of Astoria, N.Y. and Gregory J. Gennaco of Revere; the dear sister of Lillian “Chickie” Boudette of Revere and the late Anna Sasso, Anthony Ginnetti, Spartaco “Sparkie” Ginnetti, Dante “Dindy” Ginnetti and Virginia “Dolly” Papa. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Lincoln and Lora Smith and Isabella Gennaco and by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA. 02215-3354. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Violet Arsenault

Wonderful and kind woman who enjoyed taking care of her family

Violet M. (Marotta) Arsenault of Revere passed away peacefully on Oct. 24 at the age of 94.

She was born and raised in Chelsea before moving to Revere with her family in 1960.

Violet was a wonderful, kind woman who enjoyed taking care of her family. She was a homemaker and loved to cook, and she was an amazing cook. She also loved shopping and spending summers on Revere Beach where she would meet her sisters at their regular spot.

She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Arsenault, devoted mother of Dennis Arsenault Sr. and his wife, Marlene of Revere, cherished grandmother of Erica Arsenault of Saugus, Dennis Arsenault Jr. and his wife, Alessandra of Lynn and great-grandmother of Max; dear sister of the late Phyllis, Ann, Eva and Rose.

Violet also leaves behind many nieces and nephews all of whom have fond memories of their Auntie Vi. She will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons -Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit Paul Buonfiglio & Sons – Bruno Funeral Home.

–

Eleanor Meier

Retired beloved ICC teacher, well known in the music world

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, Nov. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Eleanor M. (Castaldo) Meier who died on Saturday, Oct. 13 at the age of 94 following a brief illness. Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.) Revere at 11 a.m.

Born in Revere, she attended Revere Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1941. She was the recipient of the “Master’s Teacher’s Certificate” from the Archdiocese of Boston.

She was considered a Korean Air Force Veteran, for her service within the Air Force Civilian Contractor Program. She was a broadcaster for the Armed Services Network during the 1960s.

Mrs. Meier was an admired teacher for over 35 years and spent about 27 years in the employ of the Archdiocese of Boston at the Immaculate Conception Parish Community School. At Immaculate Conception, she is still remembered with loving recollection, not only for her ability as a teacher, but for her patience in working with challenged children.

However, Mrs. Meier did have another, earlier, vocation within the musical world, as a soloist and song stylist. At one time, she was the chief scheduling officer in charge of organizing events at Boston Symphony, Boston Garden, Boston Opera House, etc. She worked and performed with celebrities, such as, Perry Como, The Fontaine Sisters, Ronald Reagan, Jerry Lester, Sid Caesar and local talent: Donald Addrisi, J.J. Solari, Jeanne Hynes, Nella Velona, Angelo Ricardi, Betsy Stevens, Cindy Lord, Mickey Shaughnessy and Revere’s own, Eleanor Castaldo (Meier) and also one of Revere’s pride, Lindy Doherty.

She directed and scheduled performances for the comfort and benefit of the Veterans of the Korean Conflict in many local venues. While involved with the veterans, she found her way to Germany, where she met and married her late husband, Karlheinz Meier, who died in February of 1978. She was a member of Boston’s Chatterbox Club, whose principal charity benefactor was the Home for Italian Children (Italian Home for Children). The Italian Home for Children is still very much operating in Jamaica Plain with over 90 years of service to the community.

Eleanor Meier, as Eleanor Castaldo, opened performances by Jerry Lester and Sid Caesar at the Boston Garden in 1950 and 1951 to benefit the Italian Home for Children and by Perry Como at the Boston Opera House in 1952. Many thousands of people attended these performances.

Prior to 1960, Mrs. Meier also sang with the Handel and Haydn Society under Thompson Stone, conductor and under Arthur Fiedler, conductor of the Boston Pops. After marrying, she broadcast a show for a period on the Armed Forces Network on a variety of topics.

She is the cherished mother to E. Elizabeth Meier of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Revere and W. Thomas Meier of Melrose and Revere and the adoring grandmother to Max W. Meier and Rosa S. Meier, both of Melrose; the dear sister to the late Dr. Geraldine Morrow, D.D.S. and Mary T. Filosi; special aunt to Kathleen Nelson of Baltimore, Md., Lora Jean Nolan of Wasilla, Ala., Joyce Martin of Anchorage, Alaska, Nancy Morrow of Walnut Creek, Calif., Douglas Morrow of Lake Forest IL and the late Pamela “Penny” Humphrey. She is also lovingly survived by Dinah Olanoff, and her faithful cousins, Geraldine LaRosa & Emma Eltaibany, both of Revere.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Robert Caruso

Longtime principal of Caruso Companies of Revere

Robert A. “Bobby” Caruso of Lynnfield passed away at the age of 67 on Oct. 24, surrounded by his loving family from complications of pneumonia.

For many years, Bobby was a principal of Caruso Companies of Revere.

Bobby leaves his beloved wife of almost 30 years, Nanci (Bishop) Caruso. He was the devoted and proud father of John Robert Caruso of Lynnfield, loving son of Rose Marie Caruso of Middleton and the late Ralph Caruso, Sr., dear brother of Marilyn Geary and her late husband, Arthur of Portsmouth, N.H., Ralph Caruso and his wife, Andrea of Wenham, Stephen Caruso and his wife, Natalie of Peabody and Karen Marie Caruso of Middleton. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless dear friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Forest Hill Cemetery in Lynnfield. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 5040 North Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60630. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.