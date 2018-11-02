News Briefs

Franklin Ave. Fire update

A little after 2 p.m. on the afternoon of Sept. 16, a five-alarm in a condominium building at 10 Franklin Ave, Revere did extensive damage to the four-story, 36-unit building. One hundred residents were displaced but none were injured. Four firefighters were injured fighting the blaze.

The investigative team determined that the fire started in a loft space above the apartments and below the roof. While they are not able to definitively determine the cause, there is no evidence of arson, so it is being ruled an undetermined accidental fire. The investigation was conducted by the Revere Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Dedicated travel lanes being added in rotary used by vehicles on Copeland Circle

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced there will be a new traffic pattern installed in the coming weeks at the Route 60 rotary (Copeland Circle) at Route 1 in Revere.

This new traffic pattern will include new pavement markings and roadway signage so that there are dedicated travel lanes leading up to and inside of the rotary. The new configuration is being implemented to provide additional guidance to drivers in an effort to improve traffic operations and increase safety.

In order to install this new traffic pattern, there will be daytime lane and ramp closures within the rotary through Friday, November 2, from 9 a.m., through 3 p.m., each day. This work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

MassDOT encourages drivers to reduce speed and use caution as they become accustomed to the new traffic configuration. This work is being conducted as part of a $22 million pavement upgrade project on Route 1 in Chelsea, Malden, Revere, and Saugus that is expected to be completed in November 2018.

For more information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to:

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

SENATOR BONCORE ENDORSES ROLLINS FOR DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Calling her a transformative leader who will make our justice system fairer for all, Senator Joseph A. Boncore, endorsed Rachael Rollins for Suffolk County District Attorney.

Rollins believes that justice is best served when every person who comes into contact with the system is treated with dignity and respect. She is running for Suffolk County District Attorney to keep communities safe and to ensure justice for victims. Rollins is committed to improving our criminal justice system through best-practices and data-driven programs that prioritize equity and justice. That includes focusing on treatment, not prosecution, for those swept up in the justice system for minor crimes. This will also allow prosecutors to focus more resources on the serious crimes that undermine public safety like domestic violence and sexual assault, gun violence, and homicides. Rollins is looking forward to working with the city leaders, police, community partners and residents of Suffolk County to transform the District Attorney’s office.

Boncore, a former public defender and co-sponsor of the criminal justice reform bill passed by the legislature this year, expressed his support for Rollins;

“We need a district attorney that will honor the transformative power of the law created by the legislature this year. I am confident that Rachel’s leadership on this issue will allow prosecutors to focus their resources on serious crimes that undermine the safety of our residents and away from non-violent drug offenders, diverting people from our jails and into substance use and mental health programs that lift people up rather than locking them up” said Senator Boncore.

Rollins responded by saying, “I am honored to have the support of Senator Boncore who fights every day for the people of his district. I look forward to working with him to protect public safety and make sure we have a justice system that is fair for everyone.”

If elected, Rollins would be the first woman to serve as Suffolk County District Attorney, and the first African-American woman to serve as a District Attorney in Massachusetts.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6, 2018. To learn more about Rollins or to get involved, please visit: www.rollins4da.com.

Alliance for Health and Environment Announce Fall Forum

The Alliance for Health and Environment is sponsoring a forum: “A Conversation about Solid Waste Incineration, everything you wanted to know but were afraid to ask about incinerators, ash landfills, and better alternatives.”

This event will take place: Tuesday, November 13, at the Fox Hill Yacht Club, 114 Ballard Street, Saugus. The forum starts at 6:30 p.m.

This is a great opportunity to ask questions about incineration and ash landfills, especially since Saugus has both an incinerator and an unlined ash landfill, which borders both Revere and Lynn. This facility is located in the midst of Rumney Marsh, which is designated as an Area of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC) by the MA Executive Office of Environmental Affairs.

Speakers include Mike Ewall, Esq, Director of Energy Justice Network, Kirstie Pecci, Esq, Director of the Zero Waste Project, Conservation Law Foundation, and Mary Lester, Executive Director of the Saugus River Watershed Council.

Please come with questions and share your concerns. We hope to see you on November 13. Light refreshments will be served. Please call Ann Devlin at 781-233-5717 for further information.

The Alliance for Health and Environment was formed in 2016 with the goal of raising awareness of incinerator ash disposal activities in Saugus, reducing pollution associated with waste incineration and ash disposal, and promoting environmental justice for communities impacted by waste incineration and ash disposal. Members include public officials, concerned residents of Saugus and Revere, as well as representatives from many highly respected environmental advocacy groups, including the Conservation Law Foundation, Clean Water Action, Toxics Action Center, the Saugus River Watershed Council, Saugus Action Volunteers for the Environment, Friends of Belle Isle Marsh and the Point of Pines Beach Association.

Boston University awarded academic degrees to 1,859 students in September

Receiving degrees were:

Sukhdev Singh, Doctor of Dental Medicine in Dentistry Advanced Standing, High Honors;

Jaimie Meinsen, Master of Arts in Teaching in English Education;

Megan Linnane, Master of Arts in Teaching in English Education;

Husam E. Karzoun, Doctor of Dental Medicine in Dentistry Advanced Standing, Honors;

Kristina J. Aiello, Master of Education in Curriculum and Teaching; Lucas A. Santos, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration and Management, Honors;

Rebecca J. Weizel, Bachelor of Science in Management Studies, Cum Laude;

Mohammad Manaf Alkurdi, Doctor of Dental Medicine in Dentistry Advanced Standing;

Saitah F. Bufersen, Master of Science in Dentistry in Endodontics, and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Endodontics;

Christina Haney, Master of Education in Curriculum and Teaching.

TransDel and Gate Residential Now Leasing Apartments

TransDel and Gate Residential Properties have announced that it is now pre-leasing apartments at One Beachmont, a new luxury lifestyle community that is located steps from the beach and only 300 yards from the MBTA Blue Line in Revere.

One Beachmont is a boutique, mid-rise residential community that features 195 units, including studios, and one- and two-bedroom apartments. It is located just a short walk from Revere Beach and is only twelve minutes to downtown Boston via the MBTA’s Beachmont stop on the Blue Line.

“We’re excited to begin leasing at One Beachmont, the newest and most exciting residential community in Revere that is located near the beach, just minutes from downtown Boston,” said Damian Szary, a principal at Gate Residential. “One Beachmont features luxury living without the luxury prices and its top-of-the-line amenities – including a pool, cabana and onsite, professionally managed doggie daycare – are crucial to attracting young professionals and other prospective residents.”

One Beachmont is designed by Sheskey Architects and Duffy Design Group and takes advantage of its close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean with a variety of outdoor amenities, including a large pool with a cabana and lounging area, active lawn and grilling stations, and outdoor fitness stations. It also features oversized windows and an all season, top floor deck with beautiful water views.

Other amenities include an onsite training and fitness center, a fully equipped co-working space with a coffee bar, indoor lounge and refreshment station, clubroom with a bar, onsite doggie daycare and dog wash, bike wash and workshop and secured bike storage.

Beyond the extensive community amenities, in-unit features at One Beachmont include wide-plank engineered wood flooring, walk-in closets, custom textured kitchen cabinets, herringbone tiled kitchen backsplash, quartz countertops in a concrete finish, dimmable kitchen and living room ceiling lights, oversized windows, in-unit washer and dryers and stainless-steel appliances.

“Revere is a historic city that is home to America’s first public beach, eclectic restaurants and it is located in close proximity to downtown Boston,” added Szary. “We look forward to connecting with potential residents and the community to showcase the unique amenities at One Beachmont and to highlight all that Revere has to offer.”

As part of the pre-leasing process, Gate Residential is opening a marketing center and prospective residents can also tour a model unit to experience the unique amenities at One Beachmont starting on October 11. One Beachmont is a $60 million project that is a joint venture between Gate Residential and The TransDel Corp.

HILL SELCTED AS TUTOR IN OCC

Gianni Hill, of Revere, has been selected as a tutor in the Oral Communication Center (OCC) at Hamilton College for the 2018-19 academic year.

The OCC supports students and faculty in achieving Hamilton College’s standard for effective oral communication. Among its services, it offers tutoring to students working on specific oral communication projects or general communication concerns. OCC peer tutors can provide coaching and advice on a variety of assignment types-solo or group presentations, debates, panel discussions, podcasts, readings, oral exams, poster presentations-and at any stage in the process, from conception, planning and development, to practicing and revising, to review and critique.

Hill, a sophomore, is a graduate of Revere High School.

Originally founded in 1793 as the Hamilton-Oneida Academy, Hamilton College offers an open curriculum that gives students the freedom to shape their own liberal arts education within a research- and writing-intensive framework. Hamilton enrolls 1,850 students from 49 states and 49 countries. Additional information about the college can be found at www.hamilton.edu.