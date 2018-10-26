Sports 10-24-2018

RhS sports Roundup

RHS football team plays at North Reading Friday in state playoffs

The Revere High football team will travel to North Reading this Friday for a quarterfinal contest in the Division 4 North sectional of the MIAA state football playoffs. The opening kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

The Patriots are seeded sixth in the D-4 North with a 4-3 record, while North Reading is the third seed at 5-2.

Although the teams did not share any common opponents during the regular season, Revere engaged in two pre-season scrimmages with two of North Reading’s foes, Northeast Regional and Hamilton-Wenham. The Patriots fared well against both, while No. Reading split, defeating Northeast (37-14) and falling to Hamilton-Wenham (27-22).

“It should be a good football game against two evenly matched teams,” said RHS head coach Lou Cicatelli. “We both have our strengths and we’re looking forward to a hard-fought battle with them.”

Cicatelli and his Patriots roared into the playoff picture after winning four of their past five games to overcome a 0-2 start. It should be noted that Revere’s three losses have come at the hands of three high-quality teams that have a combined record of 19-2. Marblehead at 7-0 is the top seed in the D-4 North, Gloucester is the second seed in the D-4 North at 6-1, and Swampscott is the top seed in the D-5 North with a 6-1 mark.

The Patriots punched their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney with their fourth victory of the season Friday evening under the lights at Dilboy Field, a 28-8 cruise past Somerville.

Revere led from start to finish and never was threatened, with the lone Somerville score of the night coming in the waning seconds of the game when the junior varsity players from both teams were on the field.

The Patriots drove 80 yards on the opening possession of the game with a familiar theme being struck by the duo of backfield mates Darius McNeil (120 yards on the night) and Lucas Barbosa (105 yards) who performed their 21st century version of Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside (hey, kids — and their parents — Google it!).

McNeil earned the honors for the run to paydirt and the successful kick by sophomore Rayan Riazi made it 7-0. The drive was classic Patriot, ground-game football, chewing up almost the entire first quarter.

Somerville launched what would prove to be its best drive of the game on the ensuing possession, but a dynamic sack of the Highlander quarterback by Patriot Frank Sims on a third-and-eight at the Revere 20 essentially ended the Somerville scoring threat.

The Revere offense shifted into gear once again, with the speedy Barbosa covering the final 25 yards to make it 13-0 at the half (a bad snap foiled the PAT attempt).

Revere tacked on two more long drives to put the game on ice, with McNeil and Barbosa each scoring their second TDs of the game.

Zach Furlong was another major contributor for Revere on offense, rushing for 80 yards.

Defensively, Cicatelli had words of praise for a number of his Patriots, including Sims (who blocked a field goal attempt in addition to his key sack), Cal Capozzi, Zack Carifeo, and Furlong, who was all over the field from his safety position.

If the Patriots win their tourney quarterfinal contest with North Reading Friday night, they will meet the winner of the Gloucester-Melrose game.

Girls soccer closes in on tourney berth

The Revere High girls soccer team won four straight games this past week to move to the brink of qualifying for a berth in the post-season state tournament.

Coach Meg O’Donnell’s Lady Patriots’ most recent conquest was a 3-0 blanking of Salem on Monday afternoon.

Carolina Bettero scored all three of the Revere goals, marking Carolina’s fourth hat trick of the season. One goal was unassisted and the other two were assisted by Madeline Yanes and keeper Camila Perez, who also stopped 15 Salem shots.

“We had solid defense from Salma Boukdad, Luisa Gill, Alison Guevara, GhizlaneGuiesser, and Isabella Cuello,” said O’Donnell. “The midfield played amazingly and was led by sophomore Jackie Zapata, Luanna Barbosa, Maggie Guevara, and Madeline Yanes.”

O’Donnell also cited Anna Ferro “for playing an amazing one-on-one with Salem’s best player.”

Last week’s trio of victories was highlighted by a big conference win over Lynn Classical, 1-0, last Tuesday. The contest was decided by a penalty kick by Lady Patriot Madeline Yanes with 20 minutes left in the game. Revere was awarded the PK when Bettero and Ferro were applying pressure in the Classical end of the field and Bettero was taken down in the box by a pair of Lady Ram defenders.

Classical had chances toward the end of the game to notch the equalizer with a number of corner kick opportunities, but the Revere defense, led by Alisson Guevara, Luiza Gil, and Isabella Cuello, took control of the game to preserve the big win.

“This was a very tough Classical opponent,” noted O’Donnell. “It was a great team win and the girls fought hard the whole game.”

Revere goalkeeper Perez played “lights out,” in the shutout effort, making over 20 saves.

The hard-fought and dramatic victory over Classical was sandwiched between a pair of romps by the Lady Patriots, a 7-0 triumph over Lynn English, and a 5-0 blanking of Greater Lawrence.

In the victory over English last Thursday, Bettero notched a hat trick and single tallies were recorded by Jackie Zapata (her first goal of the year), Ana Ferro, Madeline Yanes, and OumaymaChaibi (who scored the second goal of her high school career).

“We also had great playing from seniors Madeline Lopez, Salma Boukdad, Anghie Guevara, as well as Alisson Caldrone, MayleryOrtez, Lya Castro, and Yaritza Ganoza,” said O’Donnell.

Last Monday the Lady Patriots defeated Greater Lawrence, 5-0. Senior OumaymaChaibi reached the back of the GL net for her first varsity goal.

Freshman Isabell Cuello recorded her second goal of the season, Bettero struck for two goals, and Madeline Yanes added a single tally.

The Lady Patriots now need just two points in their final two games of the season in order to punch their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney.

They are scheduled to play at Everett tonight (Wednesday) and will host Malden in the season finale Friday.

“The girls are ready for the challenge and are looking for the state tournament bid,” said O’Donnell.

RHS girls run into strong Marblehead

The Revere High girls cross country team ran into a strong Marblehead squad last Wednesday and came up on the short end of a 15-50 decision.

“Despite the overall results and the brief, but strong, rain that came through towards the end of the race, there were some bright spots,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “Soleil Yuong, Yulissa Santana Beaz, and Carly Bennett all ran faster paces than our last race. Carly was the most improved, taking over 30 seconds per mile off her pace.

“This course was more difficult and longer than our home course, so these faster paces are signs of continual improvement,” added Sinnott.

The contest marked the end of the Lady Patriots’ dual meet season. Sinnott and her crew now will enter the invitational portion of competition, starting this Saturday with the annual Northeastern Conference Meet at Bradley Palmer State Park.

Overall results:

Revere = 50, Marblehead = 15

Individual Results:

Erika Cheever – 10th overall, 23:37

Leila Cesic – 12th overall, 23:50

Soleil Yuong – 17th overall, 25:29

Carly Bennett – 19th overall, 25:55

Yulissa Santana Baez – 24th overall, 28:46

MaajdaLouaddi – 25th overall, 34:20

Gabriela Mogavero – 26th overall, 34:20

RHS boys cross-country

preparing for NEC Meet

The Revere High boys cross country team is preparing for the annual Northeastern Conference Meet this Saturday afternoon at Bradley Palmer State Park after completing its dual-meet season last Wednesday at Marblehead.

Although the Patriots dropped a 15-50 decision to the Magicians, the top team in the Northeastern Conference, coach Mike Flynn was pleased wth his team’s effort.

“The conditions were slippery because of the rain and three of our top four runners fell,” noted Flynn. “However, they all got back up, ran hard, and finished the race.”

Freshman Victor Pelatere was the first Patriot across the line in a time of 20:03. He was followed by teammates Christian Madrid in 20:25, Jonathan Nushi in 20:29, Will Martinez in 21:00, Cristian Acuna in 24:05, Scott Montefusco in 24:09, Fabio Tran in 24:16, James Carpinelli in 24:36, Sam Gonzalez in 24:39, Kevin Nguyen in 24:53, and Marco Cerbone in 27:43.

Flynn and his crew finished the dual-meet season at 4-4, which included matches with three of the top teams in the NEC, Marblehead, Peabody, and Beverly.

“We’re looking forward to the NEC Meet,” said Flynn. “We faced the iron of the NEC in the regular season and it will be interesting to see how we stack up with the rest of the league.”

Gambardella scores impressive victory in bout at TD Garden

By Cary Shuman

Revere professional boxer Travis Mazac Gambardella made his appearance at the TD Garden a memorable one, earning a victory over Joe Farina of South Boston in an action-packed bout.

The judges rewarded Gambardella with a decision that maintained his undefeated record (5-0-2), much to the delight of the many “Gamby-Fans” in attendance at the bout.

The big moment at the Garden was one that Gambardella said he had prepared for his whole life.

“It’s everything that I worked for the last 29 years of my life,” said Gambardella. “It was everything for that one moment – and it came and I took it.”

The 5-foot-10-inch fighter felt that he was the aggressor in the fight. Gambardella demonstrated his punching power and speed while handing Farina the first loss of his career.

“I felt I took the fight to my opponent and I was confident that I had the victory,” said Gambardella. “It was an experience that I’ll always remember. It was amazing. Fighting at the Garden was everything I thought it would be.”

Many fans, including Travis’ mother, Carla Gambardella, were at the Garden for the bout. Travis thanked his rooters for their support.

“It was great having my fans there,” said Gambardella. “I thank everyone that came out and supported me. My mother was leading the way the whole time. She’s my biggest fan.”

Gambardella is heading back to California where he will begin training for his next bout. “I’ll keep this going and riding the wave,” he said.”