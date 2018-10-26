Obituaries 10-24-2018

Robert Collins

Boston Criminal Defense Attorney

Attorney Robert F. Collins, a Revere native, passed following a five-year struggle and succumbing to the outrages of metastatic cancer disease.

Born in Revere, he attended Revere Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School. After serving with the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, he entered the New England School of Law and received his master’s degree in criminal defense. He worked as a Boston criminal defense attorney for over 40 years within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He held a gift for vocabulary that subsequently afforded him a command of the language. He was a much sought-after public speaker, especially in the role of “political toastmaster.”

He was the beloved husband of the late Rose Zelpha (Chasse) Collins and the late Maryann (Adomunes) Cushing-Collins and the adored father of Katherine Rose Porter and her husband, Steven R. Porter of Rockland; the cherished brother of Kerry E. Haughney and her husband, Joseph F. Haughney of Lynnfield and the late Stephen F. Collins and George T. Collins; the dear uncle to George T. Collins, Jr. and his wife, Amy Pui-Collins of Winthrop, Christine E. Haughney-Dare-Bryan and her husband, Thomas H. Dare-Bryan of Larchmont, N.Y., Jonathan J. Haughney and Gretchen B. Haughney, both of Medford and Stephen F. Collins, Jr. and his wife, Carmen of Peabody. He was the proud son of the late George T. Collins and Katherine E. “Kitty” (Kerrins) Collins, former member of the Mass. Electoral College and the Revere School Committee.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated tody, Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, Revere. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s’ Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Funeral arrangements are by the Vertuccio& Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Eleanor Meier

Former teacher at Immaculate Conception parish School and renown musical entrepreneur

Eleanor M. (Castaldo) Meier passed away on Saturday, Oct. 13 at her residence “The Windrose of Woburn” following a brief illness. She was 94 years old.

In her younger years, she was a renowned musical director, performer,soloist, arranger and gifted schedulist for the Boston Symphony Orchestra and their associates. She was also a 15-year performer for the servicemen, performing during the World War II years in Europe and the United States. Her teaching career of over 31 years came later at Immaculate Conception School.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, Nov. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio& Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere. Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.) at 11 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be held privately at a later time. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com

A full, detailed obituary will be published next week, October 31.

Anthony ‘Sonny’ Petrivelli

Retired Union Master Carpenter for JF White Construction

Anthony F. “Sonny” Petrivelli of Revere, formerly of East Boston, died recently. He was 86 years old.

Born and raised in East Boston, he moved with his wife to Revere in 1971. His beloved wife of 58 years, Concetta “Connie” (Correale) Petrivelli passed on Sept. 14, 2017, just 13 months ago.

Early in his working career, he was in the lobster and clam digging business, working for former companies such as N.E. Lobster Co. and Atlantic Fish Industries. For over 30 years, and until retirement, he worked as a master carpenter out of the AFLCIO, LOCAL #33-New England Reg. Council of Carpenters, for J.F. White Construction. He was known throughout the area for his expertise in woodworking.

He served during the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Army as a Private 1st Class from June of 1953 to May of 1955.

He was the devoted father of Paula Tocco and her husband, Joseph of Revere and Erika Poste of Vero Beach, Fla.; the cherished grandfather to Kyle J. Bendavid and his wife, Nikol of Revere, Brianna A. Poste of New Hampshire, Anthony E. Poste and Eric Royce, both of Vero Beach, Fla.; the dear brother to Josephine Powers “Josie” of East Boston, Gino Petrivelli and his wife, Anna of Largo, Fla., and Barbara Lena of Stoneham and the late Jennie Coleman, Francis “Frank” Petrivelli, Domenica Smith and Adeline “Addy” Petrivelli. He is also lovingly survived by two great-grandchildren, Alessia and Ryan and by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio& Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 209 West Central St., Natick, MA 01760.

For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

John Muskauski

Of Revere

John P. Muskauski of Revere passed away on Oct. 19 at the age of 81.

He was the beloved husband of Julia (Noel) Muskauski, loving father of Charles Muskauski and his wife. Lorraine of Blackstone, Mass., and Lorraine Gallagher and her husband Robert of Hudson, Mass.; dear brother of the late Constance Palmer and adored grandfather of Kristina Burkey and her husband, Robert of Marlborough. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor John’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere, on Friday morning from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a service in our chapel at noon.

Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For online guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Anthony Zaffiro

Of Quincy, formerly of Revere

Anthony Zaffiro of Quincy, formerly of Revere, died on Oct. 17, at the age of 91.

Anthony proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He loved his family dearly and would do anything for them. Anthony will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia (Edmonston), devoted father of Alisa Harbick and her husband, James of Beverly and Andrea Reilly and her husband, David of Holbrook; cherished grandfather of Tanya and Brianna Harbick and Joshua, Jennifer and Andrew Reilly and adoring great-grandfather of Emma, Emme and Charlotte. He was the dear brother of Diane Greene and her late husband, Paul of Haverhill, formerly of Revere, and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio& Sons-Bruno Funeral, 128 Revere St., Revere, today, Wednesday, Oct. 24 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Joseph Lanovara

Of Revere

Joseph M. Lanovara of Revere passed away on Oct. 17 at the age of 70.

The cherished son of the late Joseph and Rita (Cammarata) Lanovara, he was the dear brother of Joanne Lanovara of Revere, Catherine Lanovara of Haverhill, and Rita Lanovara of Peabody. He is also survived by two nephews, William “Billy” and Vincent Dembro and his niece, Tracy Daddario.

Funeral arrangements were by Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody.

For guestbook, please visit: www.vazzafunerals.com.

Leslie Power

Of Revere

Leslie Power of Revere died on Oct. 17 at the age of 57.

The beloved wife of 35 years to Keith Power of Revere, she was the devoted mother of Derrick Power and Lindsay Cioffi and husband, Michael, all of Revere; cherished grandmother of Kahliana “Rosie” Cioffi and dear sister of Jean Restani of New York and Kimberley English of Idaho. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews. A funeral mass was celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere on Tuesday and interment was private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or to the MSPCA , 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.