Early Voting Begins; Proves Popular in Revere

Early voting began Monday in Revere and 112 residents showed up at the American Legion building on Broadway to cast their ballots in the general election on Nov. 6.

Election Commissioner Diane Colella and a team of election department personnel were on hand to greet and assist each voter in the process.

The setup at the American Legion has the look of Election Day with voting booths situated throughout the room, giving each voter privacy while he/she marks their ballot.

The American Legion is the actual Ward 4, Precinct 1 polling location on election days.

Colella said while 112 is a strong turnout for the first day, it falls short of the number that voted on the first day of early voting in 2016.

“We had almost double that two years ago, but that was a Presidential election year,” said Colella. “But it’s still a very good turnout.”

In 2016, Colella reports, the total number of early voters was 4,049. “I’m hoping we get 5,000 early voters in the 11 days we have scheduled,” she said.

Colella said early voting polls at the American Legion will be open Monday through Thursday, from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

On the last day (Friday, Nov. 2) of early voting, the polls will be open from 8:15 a.m. to noon. The polls will be open at City Hall on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The polls on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.