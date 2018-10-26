Dance for Dana Dance-A-Thon returns Nov. 18

On Sunday, Nov. 18, nine local dancing schools will join together to host the 2nd Annual “Dance for Dana” Dance-A-Thon at the Rumney Marsh Academy Gymnasium to benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Nicole Paolo, owner of Nicole Zervas Dance Academy (NZDA), founded the event last year in honor of those who courageously fight or have lost their battle to cancer. The event exemplifies dancing for a purpose, an important philosophy at her studio that she instills in all of her students.

The “Dance for Dana” Dance-A-Thon is a fun, finessed-based event for dancers of all ages and levels that instills the importance of coming together as a community to help others. There will be live dance performances, follow-along routines, event day drawings, and prizes for the top earning dancing schools, including an opportunity to perform at the 2019 “Scooper Bowl” in Boston’s City Hall Plaza.

Last year, in the event’s inaugural year, NZDA was able to raise over $10,000. This year, NZDA has extended the invitation to additional local dance schools, in hopes to collectively raise $25,000 for vital cancer research at Dana-Farber. The “Dance for Dana” team is comprised of the following dancing schools: Beverly Richards Dance Center, East Boston; Dance Revolution with Erika, Revere; Jessica Gordon Academy of Performing Arts, Winthrop; Mantia Sisters Dance Academy, Revere; Nicole Zervas Dance Academy, Revere; Rachel Ferrante’s Academy of Performing Arts, Revere; Sheila Rosanio’s School of Dance & Gymnastics, Revere; The Studio Dance Complex, Revere; and Winthrop School of Performing Arts, Winthrop.

Paolo, whose own studio is celebrating its 30th season, says that “partnering with other local dance schools to strengthen the ‘Dance for Dana’ impact makes me extremely proud. This event is one of the greatest achievements in my career. I am honored to collaborate with other women in the dance community to raise money for an extremely worthy cause that affects all of us in some way.”

As we embark upon the holiday season, please consider giving back by making a monetary donation or donating an auction item to the event. If you are interested in donating an auction item, please email [email protected] by November 1st. You can also donate directly by visiting: http://www.myjimmyfundevent.org/2018/DanceForDana. All donations are appreciated immensely, and one hundred percent of all money raised is given directly to Dana-Farber.

The “Dance for Dana” Dance-A-Thon is not a public event and is only open to students of the above-listed dancing schools and their families. For more information, please email [email protected]