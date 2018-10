Revere Pop Warner President Patrick Keefe, who is director of operations at the well-known Legal Sea Foods Restraunt Group, arranged for the Chowda Van to be at Harry Della Russo Stadium Sunday for Revere Pop Warner games. All proceeds from clam chowder sales were donated to Revere Pop Warner. Pictured in front of the Chowda Van are Vinnie Prezioso, RPW President Patrick Keefe, and RPW Cheerleading Director Jenn Keefe, along with RPW football players and cheerleaders.