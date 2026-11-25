The Revere City Council’s zoning subcommittee tabled a discussion of the Revere Housing Authority’s proposed Cooledge Street Smart Growth Overlay District at its meeting last week.

Councilors have been generally supportive of the plan for the overlay district, which would allow for the construction of up to 1,700 affordable and market-rate housing units on the approximately 40-acre RHA property over the next 15 to 20 years.

However, several of the subcommittee members said they would like to see an agreement about building height between the RHA and the city’s planning department.

In addition, Councillor-at-Large Michelle Kelley and Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro requested an opinion from the city solicitor on whether the maximum density could be capped at the 1,700 units outlined in the RHA master plan.

Overall, the phased plan would add 359 public housing units to the 439 existing RHA units on the Cooledge Street parcel, as well as allow for about 900 market-rate housing units.

RHA executive director Dean Harris said the plan is not to build out to maximum capacity on the site, but to create what he referred to as “gentle density” with the smaller affordable units and senior housing buildings on the outskirts of the property, and the taller market rate housing development buildings toward the center of the property.

The questions over the building height revolved around the zones for the heights of the buildings in the overlay district. The original proposal from the RHA requested a maximum building height of 85 feet to accommodate the higher market rate growth in the interior of the property.

However, the planning board and city planner Frank Stringi recommended conditions that would set a 35 foot height limit at the edges of the district, heading up to a 60 foot height limit in the middle of the parcel.

Harris said the RHA would be amenable to a 65 or 70 foot height limit, noting that the goal is for the potential development of six-story market rate buildings.

Community development director Tom Skwierawski said he had talked about the issue with Stringi, and that he was amenable to allowing for a height that could create six story buildings.

“The planning board’s recommendation here was just to have in the ordinance these three tiers to correspond with what the housing authority had always intended to do, which was to have gentle density that was appropriately stepping up the heights as you got closer into the development,” said Skwierawski. “I think the challenge here … is that it’s a bit of a blunt instrument to just draw on the map … these three concentric circles without knowing exactly where the parcel lines will be drawn in the future.”

Skwierawski said the overlay for the RHA parcel is unique because there is one owner for all the lots, whereas in other districts, there can be hundreds of property owners.

“Here, we have one property owner that we are working with and will continue to work with throughout this process,” said Skwierawski. “To be sure, there is going to be some market rate housing developed as of this master plan, but it is going to be developed in partnership with the RHA. They won’t sign off on it unless it is done in partnership, so I feel pretty confident that the goals of what is being sought, gentle density, can be accomplished through other means, as opposed to putting these three zones, which is kind of a blunt instrument in my view.”