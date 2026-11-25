The Revere Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday evening, November 18, in the City Councillor Joseph A. DelGrosso

City Council Chamber.

On hand for the session were chair Michael Tucker and fellow members James O’Brien, Aklog Limeneh, and Peggy Pratt.

Tucker announced at the outset of the meeting that with only four members present (instead of the full complement of five members), a negative vote by only one of the four members on hand would serve to reject an application. State law requires that a super majority of a local ZBA is required in order to grant an application for variances and other relief.

With that in mind, all of the applicants of the five matters on the agenda decided to continue their hearings. The first was an application from Jesus Palacios, 1 Overlook Avenue, requesting a variance of Revere Revised Ordinance (RRO) Section 17.24.030(3) with respect to “no parking allowed within the rear yard” to enable Mr. Palacios to pave three (3) parking spaces in the rear yard of 43 Tapley Avenue.

The matter had come before the board last month, but the members suggested to Mr. Palacios that he needed to move an outdoor staircase because of its proximity to the proposed parking area. Although Mr. Palacios submitted new plans with the relocation of the stairs in accord with the board’s wishes, he opted to continue his hearing.

The next matter was a request from Seven Foster, LLC, 1040 North Shore Road, Unit 2B, requesting variances to enable the construction of a 36-unit residential apartment building at 7-9 Foster Street.

Attorney Brian McGrail from Wakefield, representing the applicant, asked for a continuance and his request was granted.

The third item on the agenda was a request from Three Five One, LLC, 1040 North Shore Road, Unit 2B, requesting variances to enable the construction of a mixed-use residential apartment building consisting of 90 residential units and two commercial units at 351-363 Revere Street.

Attorney McGrail once again represented the applicant and his request for a continuance was granted.

The fourth agenda item was a request from Abby Hilal, 154 Larkin Street, who was seeking a variance of RRO Section 17.24.070(A)(2) “that no more than two parking spaces can be parked in tandem for a two-family use within the RB District” in order to enable her to meet the minimum off-street parking requirements for a two-family use (4 spaces) and for a home electrology business (1 space) at 154 Larkin Street.

Ms. Hilal represented herself and asked for a continuance, which the board granted.

The lone matter that generated any discussion was an application from Basilio DiFlumeri, 74 Revere Street, who was requesting variances to enable him to construct a four-story, 10-unit residential apartment building at 74 Revere Street. A single-family home presently sits on the property, which is at the corner of Revere St. and Oxford Park.

Local attorney Nancy O’Neill represented the applicant and requested a continuance. She noted that the DiFlumeri family had held a community meeting with the neighbors and based upon that meeting, will be submitting a revised plan.

Sheri F. Murray, an attorney in the city, spoke in favor of the application. “The DiFlumeri family owns multiple properties in Revere and there never have been any complaints about their properties,” she said. “They’re willing to work with the citizens, and the property in this case will be a huge asset to the city.”

Ward 5 City Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya was the first among a number of speakers who rose to oppose the application.

“The DiFlumeris are amazing people, but unfortunately, I’m asking the board to deny the application and anything that comes up as a 10-unit apartment building,” said Guariino-Sawaya. “Mr. DiFlumeri is a great builder, and he comes from a great family. When the neighbors first heard that this family had bought the single-family home at 74 Revere St., they were genuinely excited. The entire neighborhood was so happy. But they were taken by surprise when they learned he was proposing a four-story apartment building.

“I share their concerns about the size of this building and how this will affect their everyday lives,” continued Guarino-Sawaya, who noted that she had visited the neighbors’ home at 70 Revere St. She said that their home presently is filled with light, but the new structure, which will be only six feet away, will take away her light and any sense of privacy.

Guarino-Sawaya added that the proposed building also will make it hazardous for the neighbors to exit their driveway because the new proposed building will sit only three feet from the sidewalk.

“This property is located in a residential neighborhood. The neighbors came to the community meeting and gathered 200 signatures to oppose it. I feel strongly that a four-story, 10-unit apartment is definitely not a good fit for this neighborhood ,” Guarino-Sawaya concluded. “I cannot support it.”

City Councillor at-Large Marc Silvestri also spoke against the proposal. “We’re talking about the safety of the neighbors, the value of their quality of life, and the privacy they will lose in their backyards. It doesn’t make sense to put a 10-unit building here.”

Michelle Lea, whose family has owned the abutting home at 70 Revere St. for 100 years, delivered an impassioned plea to deny the application.

“This egregious proposed plan….will forever change the quality of our lives,” Ms. Lea said. “The monolith of a building will literally be on top of us. There has been unprecedented opposition to this. We all oppose this request for 10 variances. We hope we have helped to set an example for others that it is not impossible to fight against something that you know is fundamentally wrong.”

Her husband, Louis Lea, also spoke against the proposal. “The developer was fully-aware of the lot size and constraints of this zoning district,” said Mr. Lea. “This is not a hardship for the developer. This is a planned case of variance abuse for maximizing profit. This devalues all nearby properties.”

Four other speakers also rose to oppose the application, including the owner of a home in another part of the city who told the board of the adverse consequences upon his home from a large-scale development for which the ZBA granted a number of variances.

The board voted to continue this matter as well to its December 16 meeting.