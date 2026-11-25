Retired Longshoreman

William J. “Sonny” Sinclair, Jr., 90, of Revere, passed away peacefully in his home on November 20, surrounded by his family.

He grew up in East Boston, the son of William J. Sinclair, and Margaret (Landry) but was a life-long resident of Revere. Following his discharge from the U.S. Army in 1956, he was employed as a long shoremen with the local 1066 ILA until his retirement in 1998.

He is survived by his wife Carole, his beloved partner for 55 years; brother, Kevin Sinclair of Salem, children: Scott Sinclair and his wife, Cherie of Revere, Brian Kelly of Revere, and Kristin Azzari and her husband, John of Bradford; Granddaughters: Jaime, Brittany, Samantha, and Hannah, and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by three of his children, sons, Jamie and Billy, and daughter, Kimberley and by his sisters, Lorraine and Carol.

At the request of the family, all funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.