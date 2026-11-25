The Revere Traffic Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday, November 19, in the City Councillor Joseph A. Del Grosso Council Chambers.

DPW Director Christopher Ciaramella presided over the session that was attended by Revere Police Chief Maria LaVita, City Engineer Nick Rystrom, and Chief of Planning and Community Development Tom Skwierawski.

The first item on the agenda was a motion presented by Ward 3 City Councillor Nicohlas Cogliandro to amend §10.99.080 Schedule VIII (Parking Restrictions Generally) by removing the No Parking Anytime restriction on Rossetti Street from Broadway to 100 feet northeasterly.

“If the residents of Rossetti St. want to get this parking back, I see no reason not to give it to them,” said.Ciaramella. There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the request.

The next item was a request to add a Handicapped Person Parking space by adding 71 Calumet Street. All of the requirements for a handicapped parking space were met and the members approved the request.

The commissioners then took up three new matters. The first was a request to amend Schedule VIII, Section 10.99.080 (Parking Restrictions Generally) by adding a 15-minute parking restriction at 435 Revere Street westerly.

Speaking on behalf of the request was the owner of the building at that location who said his family will be opening an ice cream shop. The commissioners moved the matter to a public hearing at its next meeting.

The next new item was a request to amend Schedule VIII, Section 10.99.080 (Parking Restrictions Generally) by adding C Street for its entire length as a two-way street.

Cairamella noted that C St., a small sidestreet between Cummings and Elmwood Aves., previously had been very narrow, which is why it has been a one-way street. The commissioners moved the matter to a public hearing for its next meeting.

The third item was a request to Amend Schedule VIII, Section 10.99.080 (Parking Restrictions Generally) by adding No Parking Anytime after the driveway at 20 Friend St. There were no opponents and the commission moved the matter to a public hearing.