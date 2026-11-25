Jun 10, 1939 — Nov 22, 2026

Teresa Marie Bradley, lovingly known as “Terry,” passed away on November 22, 2026, at the age of 87. Terry lived her entire life in Revere, in the same house on McKinley Street that her family owned since 1904. She loved her city and neighborhood and throughout her life was proud to share its history and accomplishments.

Terry was known for her warmth and her genuine interest in the people around her. She never met a stranger and had a natural charisma that drew people easily into her warmth. She spent countless hours walking and chatting with family or friends along Revere Beach, and she had a way of making everyone she met feel like they mattered. For Terry, Revere was more than home. Every street and neighbor held a special place in her heart.

In grade school at the Paul Revere School, Terry met the three best friends who would become her lifelong sisters. So close were they that her own children knew them simply as their aunts: Andrea Castagno, who later married Terry’s brother Frank; Dolores Howland; and the late Marianne Breda. Their’s was a bond that lasted a lifetime.

That same gift for connecting with people carried into her career in chemical sales, with PPG Industries and Houghton Chemical. She loved her work and the people she worked with, remembering them fondly and often speaking of the friends she made over the years.

Above all, family was Terry’s greatest joy. She devoted herself to her husband, John, and their children, and the love she gave them was the center of her life.

Terry is lovingly survived by her children, Dawn Bradley and her husband, Lee Chadwick, of Portland, Maine, and John Bradley and his wife, Robin, of Wilmington, North Carolina; her cherished grandchildren, Damion Chadwick, Erica Chadwick, and David Chadwick and his wife, Laura; and her great-granddaughter, Amelia Mounts, who lovingly called her “Gram.” She is also survived by her loving godson, Michael Breda, and her dear niece and nephew, Terry Stary and Danny Pagliuca. To the entire Bradley family, as Aunt Terry would say, “you know who you are.” She also leaves behind many loving relatives and dear friends. Terry was predeceased by her beloved husband, John Bradley; her parents, Armando and Angelina Castagno; and her brother, Frank Castagno.

Terry’s warmth, laughter, and love for her family and her community will be deeply missed, but the memories she made will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made in Terry’s name to the Revere Beach Partnership, to benefit the beach she loved so much. Donations may be made at https://www.reverebeachpartnership.com/

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will be held privately. For guestbook please visit Buonfiglio.com.