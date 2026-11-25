He leaves behind a legacy of love and dedication

Sydney Allyn Morriss passed away peacefully on November 13, 2026, at the age of 85. Born on August 8, 1941, in Boston, Sydney was a proud lifelong resident of Revere. He was the beloved son of the late Sydney and Josephine (Cassetta) Morriss and a devoted husband to Beverly (Grace) Morriss, who predeceased him.

He dedicated 40 years of his professional life to the trucking industry, where he earned the respect of many as a skilled truck driver. A veteran of the United States Army, Sydney was a man of integrity who held a deep appreciation for the values and freedoms of his country. Outside of work, he cherished time spent swimming and vacationing in Kennebunkport, Maine, and took an active interest in local politics.

Sydney leaves behind a legacy of love and dedication through his surviving family, including his sons, Eric and Edward Morriss, and his brother, Henry Morriss. He also leaves behind his cherished friend, Maureen Digregorio, who was a close companion for many years.

Sydney’s memory will be treasured by all who knew him. Friends and family are encouraged to share their memories and upload photos to the memorial page to celebrate Sidney’s remarkable life.

A Funeral Service for Sydney was held Friday, November 20 at Paul Buonfiglio and Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere Street, Revere. Interment immediatelyfollowing was at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park 185 Lake Street, Peabody.