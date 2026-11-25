Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. and the City of Revere are excited to celebrate Saturday, November 28 as Small Business Saturday. Residents are encouraged to shop and dine at the hundreds of small businesses in Revere to show support for the local entrepreneurs that foster the economy, and enrich neighborhoods across the City.

Small Business Saturday is an opportunity to discover hidden gems, connect with local entrepreneurs, and keep holiday shopping dollars within the community. Multiple businesses in Revere will be offering special promotions and discounts to mark the occasion.

Mayor Keefe will be making his way across Revere to visit and support Revere businesses throughout the day. Beginning at Revere Karate Academy at 10:30 a.m., followed by Barn Car Wash on Squire Road, Twisted Fate Brewery, The Point Barre & Yoga, Koro Ramen & Sushi, and Floramo’s. Mayor Keefe’s Small Business Saturday tour will conclude at Ace’s Games & More at 2:30 p.m.

“Small businesses uplift the City of Revere, and provide our residents with key services and community spaces,” said Mayor Keefe. “On Small Business Saturday, and every day, we encourage residents to explore and support the incredible shops, restaurants, and services that contribute to our local economy right here in Revere.”

For more information about Small Business Saturday in Revere, including participating businesses, please contact John Festa at [email protected].