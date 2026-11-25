Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28, a chance to find something special for the people on your Christmas holiday shopping list while supporting local Main Street businesses.

From thoughtful gifts to helpful service, the Commonwealth’s small businesses have plenty to offer.

As Massachusetts state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, I hear from owners who have put years of work and much of their savings into building a business. They know customers have choices. Earning their business takes exceptional service, quality products and fair prices.

For shoppers, that personal attention can make a difference.

At a small business, the person helping you may be the owner, someone who wants to earn your patronage long after the holidays. By sharing a little about the person on your list and what you want to spend, the owner can help you find a gift that fits your budget and give you a reason to come back.

That advice can spare you a lot of guesswork and perhaps shipping back a return after the holidays.

The selection can be a pleasant surprise, too. Small shops often carry goods you won’t see everywhere else, from local artwork to treats made with a family recipe. You may find something for the person who always seems to have everything.

You can also support local shops and restaurants on a busy schedule. Many small businesses conveniently let customers browse and buy online. Some provide delivery or curbside pickup. Visit their websites, check their social media pages or call to ask what’s available.

And when you’re still unsure what to choose, a gift card lets someone pick a favorite meal, a salon service or something from a local store. It also offers that person a reason to visit a business they may come to love.

The value of those purchases reaches far beyond the people on your list.

A neighborhood restaurant, for example, may order bread from a nearby bakery, call a local repair shop when equipment breaks and hire an accountant in town. Its employees often spend their paychecks locally on goods and services as well. The business also pays taxes that support public services in those communities.

Your purchases help keep that activity going.

Small business owners contribute in ways that are easy to recognize. Their names appear on youth sports uniforms and school fundraiser signs. Their shops and restaurants provide neighbors with places to meet and help make a town feel like home.

Those ties deserve support throughout the year. A busy holiday weekend can make a big difference, but owners still have wages, rent and utility bills to pay when the decorations come down.

They also need certainty about what the government expects of them as Massachusetts is an expensive state to operate. Whether it’s the energy that keeps the lights on, benefit plans that keep their workers healthy, or the taxes that keep the owners up at night, costs are rising for Main Street employers.

While Beacon Hill lawmakers are the ones that must address those issues, we can support local businesses to help ensure our downtowns thrive. Recommend a shop to a friend. Share a business’s post. Leave a review about your experience. Helping others discover a local business costs nothing and can bring an owner new customers.

This holiday season, start ticking names off that shopping list with a small business near you. Stop for lunch, explore a store you’ve been meaning to visit or return to a longtime favorite.

You could leave with a gift that makes someone’s day and a new reason to keep shopping close to home.

Christopher Carlozzi is the Massachusetts state director of the National Federation of Independent Business.