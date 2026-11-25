The Revere School Committee is aiming to have a new superintendent of schools hired by the end of February.

Current Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly is retiring at the end of the current school year.

At last week’s school committee meeting, committee Vice Chair Jacqueline Monterroso reviewed the timeline for the search process over the coming months.

From now until Dec. 1, there is an open survey on the interest for people to serve on a 15-member screening committee for the search process, as well as for input on the role of the new superintendent in the district.

In addition to school committee members, the screening committee will include parents, teachers, students, building and district administration personnel, and non-classroom staff members.

Monterroso said the goal is to have the screening committee appointed in the first week of December.

“The entire school community is going to get two surveys, one is going to be for anybody who wants to sign up and be part of our screening committee, and the other one is actually going to be open to the city as well, it’s going to be community input for the role profile,” said Monterroso. “Everybody here on the school committee has shared your preferences with us and I have put them together to be a summary of what the school committee is looking for. Our goal now is to bring it over to the entire community to see what (they) are looking for in the new superintendent.”

In addition to the surveys, Monterroso said there are also in-person focus groups planned for Dec. 2 where community members can provide input on the process.

“We are going to take everything from the surveys and those focus groups and what this school committee has shared and put it into a job description and role profile, and then that application is going to go live on Dec. 7,” she said.

The application will close on Dec. 29, with the screening committee conducting interviews in January as part of the process to bring a slate of finalists to the school committee and the public.

In addition to the screening committee, Monterroso said there will be other opportunities for the public to be involved in the search process, including a community forum with all the candidate finalists.

“We are very on schedule to hopefully find someone by the end of February,” she said. “We will continue to keep you all updated on how this is going, but we’re excited that we are on pace, we are moving, and we are making sure that the community is included from our union folks and our students to our parents and our larger city community, as well.”

During the meeting, one parent suggested that the screening committee include parents who have special needs as well as regular education students.