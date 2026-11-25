School safety and security continues to be a priority in Revere following a safety and security plan audit for the district that was performed two years ago.

Last week, the school committee was updated on the $350,000 that was earmarked in the Fiscal Year 2027 budget for safety and security updates.

District IT Director Jonathan Ferrara discussed some of the security camera upgrades that have been made over the past year.

“In May, we did replacement cameras for the failed exterior cameras throughout the district and a few internal cameras; that was $77,794 (for) FY26,” said Ferrara. “Most recently, … one of the cameras at the back of the Garfield needed to be extended off the building … so we added an arm for $286 that kept it off the building.”

The big project that the department currently has in process is a new server to handle the capacity of all the district security cameras, Ferrara said.

“One of the common complaints we get is that we don’t get to save our video for much longer than two to three weeks, depending on the compression of that video,” said Ferrara. “So this is the biggest Genetec server that is optimized for cameras. It will hold 1,000 to 1,100 cameras.”

The benefit of this particular server, he added, is that it is the same type of server that the district is going to purchase for the new high school.

“There will be about 600 cameras over at that new high school and we have about 450 cameras in the district otherwise,” Ferrara said. “If there is ever a failure in a unit, we can fail all the cameras over, so there is a redundant component to that which is why I thought we should go with it. There is a lot more space and a lot more power.”

The IT department is also in the process of making security updates with visitor management.

“When people come into our buildings, they get a badge that prints out; it does a sex offender registry check, it has the ability to do our own blacklisting if we choose to do it,” said Ferrara. “It’s not currently set up, we haven’t had the instruction to do it yet. But that is working well; we had a training with the security staff and they took to it very well.”

School facilities director Carl Svendsen provided an update on security lighting, alarm and duress codes, and front door access at the Lincoln School during the school committee meeting.

Svendsen noted that when exterior lights go out at the schools, the department is replacing them with LED lights. He said the district has also put out bids for a larger project to redo the lighting at the Beachmont school.

“Some of that came back really high; we’re still waiting for some other bids,” said Svendsen. “Some of it we may approach, just looking at the bids that came in, we may do it ourselves. We are seeing light fixtures being quoted much higher than we can buy them for. Rather than spending on a markup on a light, we can go rent a lift and say we can do it ourselves.”

Svendsen also said that new 911 call buttons should be up and running at the schools shortly, but added that he didn’t want to give too many details publicly for security concerns.

Assistant Superintendent of Schools Dr. Richard Gallucci provided a brief update on the ordering of school security personnel shirts that will make the security staff easily identifiable. He said the district is also in the process of ordering over 30 trauma kits that were recommended by the police and fire departments for the schools.