The Revere Office of Elder Services held a Thanksgiving Birthday Party on November 18 at the Rosetti-Cowan Senior Center, where many dressed as scarecrows for the fall gathering. Friends enjoyed turkey dinners catered by DeMaino’s Restaurant and musical entertainment by The Memory Laners, who performed songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s.

Councilor Paul Argenzio, Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Councilor Joanne McKenna, Nancy Monkiwiecz, Denise Rampelberg, Chickie Colella, Deb Depalma, Sandi Lozier, Linda Doherty, and Eleanor Vieira

Anna Piccardi, Assistant Director & Transportation Coordinator, Andy Rossi, Mayor Patrick Keefe, Deb Peczka, Director of Elder Services, Linnie Powers, Liz Haley, Maria Rossi, and Roy Zarbano

Mayor Patrick Keefe and Lt. Richard St. Germain, of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, serving Thanksgiving dinners to seniors

The Memory Laners, Howie Conley, Robin Healy, John Clement, and Mike K., singing “A Teenager in Love”

Sandi Lozier and Andy Rossi dancing to music performed by The Memory Laners

Al Mattaliano, Leonardo Caradonna, Alberto Cammarano, Jerry Ianniciello, with Councilors Tony Zambuto and Ira Novoselsky

Irma Accettullo, Linda Coffey, Kathleen Brennan, Mary Clark, Charlie Russo, Geri Damiano, Lt. Richard St. Germain, of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, Tina Notaro, and Mary Vigliotta

Friends dancing to “All I Have to do is Dream”

Trudy Serino, Anna Ferrara, Bruna D’Ambrosio, and Libby Scimemi, with local officials, John Kingston, of St. Jean’s Credit Union, Councilor Paul Argenzio, Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Mayor Patrick Keefe, Councilor Joanne McKenna, Council President Tony Zambuto, and Councilor Ira Novoselsky