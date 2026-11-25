Members of the Revere Police Department were busy last week, stopping by BJ’s Warehouse collecting food for the Revere Veterans Service Department. Thanks to the generosity of the Revere BJ Store, who donated a truck load of nonperishable items to be given to local veterans, who deserve a helping hand. The generosity did not end at the corporate level, RPD Officers actively asked shoppers to please buy an item or two and contribute it to the collection of food for Revere ‘s veterans.

As shown in the photo, and as expected, the citizens of Revere, and surrounding areas, opened their hearts and pocketbooks and made the city and the Revere Police Department proud.

The Revere Police C.A.R.E. Wagon (Community- Access Resources -Engagement) is an outreach vehicle, bringing information, and direct interaction to the community. Supported by Revere officials, local businesses, and the great city they represent.