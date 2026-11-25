Looking to complete a perfect season and win an NECYFL 13-under Super Bowl title, the Revere Junior Patriots fell to Stoneham, 26-22, Sunday afternoon before a large crowd at Reading High School.

The game was an instant classic for what were clearly two of the best youth football teams in the area, with both featuring sensational eighth-grade running backs in Revere’s Nathaniel Caleb and Stoneham’s Sullivan “Sully” Wilkie.

Wilkie’s third touchdown of the game with 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter was the difference.

Coach David Spiriti’s Junior Patriots battled Stoneham from start to finish, led on offense by the dynamic duo of quarterback Jason Lapore, a talented seventh grader, and Caleb, who rushed for two touchdowns in the game after scoring three times in the big win over Wakefield in the semifinals.

Wilkie’s second of two long touchdown runs gave Stoneham a 14-0 lead with 44 seconds left in the second quarter. But Revere made the most of its final possession of the half. Alexander Fuentes rushed for 13 yards to Stoneham’s 37-yard line, and Caleb did the rest, eluding several tacklers on his way to the end zone. Michael Marquez booted the PAT and Revere was back in business, trailing by only one score (14-8) at the break.

Revere then seized the lead in the third quarter when Lapore raced 13 yards to the end zone for a touchdown, followed by Marquez’s PAT, which counted for two points and a 16-14 lead.

Stoneham answered with a touchdown, but Lapore picked up a key first down on a 14-yard run on a fourth-down-and-6, advancing the football to the Stoneham 18-yard line. Caleb took center stage again, with his third of three consecutive rushes producing a 9-yard touchdown and a 22-20 lead with 5:31 left in the game.

But Stoneham refused to be denied and put together a 64-yard drive that included two crucial fourth-down conversions, the latter being Wilkie’s game-winning touchdown.

“Sully just ran a regular power and got his pads downs and was physical,” said Stoneham head coach Chris Yancey. “He’s had a fantastic season.”

Yancey credited Revere for its outstanding year that featured a first-place finish and a 7-0 record in the regular season.

“Revere had an amazing season, and they obviously have a wonderful offense,” said Yancey. “They had an undefeated season and were absolutely worthy. We were just lucky to get enough points today and pull out the win. We just tried to play good, physical defense and keep it in front of them.”

Spiriti knew his team had been in a game that the Revere and Stoneham players will remember for the rest of their lives.

“Just a fantastic game,” said Spiriti. “As a team this summer we prepared for a game like that. We just came up a little short in the end. I’m just proud of the way the kids fought back. We were familiar with the Wing-T and knew how to defend it. In order to be successful, you can’t make mistakes, and we made a couple more than them. We had scrimmaged Stoneham and knew that we would see them in the end and that’s what happened. It was one of the better games that I’ve ever been involved in as a player and a coach. I’m just so proud of our players. They didn’t stop all game. It was impressive.”

Spiriti said Stoneham’s Wilkie was “a fantastic player.”

“He’s a north-and-south runner. He’s a special kid. You could tell that he’s a great athlete,” said Spiriti.

Caleb also drew praise from Spiriti. “Nate had 20-plus touchdowns this year, and he’s probably one of the best athletes in Revere right now,” said Spiriti. “We have some of the best seventh and eighth grade athletes in the city. Jason [Lapore] is a seventh grader, so he has a lot of game in front of him. He showed a lot of poise in a big game like that. He’s going to grow to be a really good football player. I was proud of him and the way he kept his cool. He stepped up this year, big time.”

Chris Payson was another standout all season for the Junior Patriots.

Spiriti, who coached Revere for five years and directed the team to two Super Bowl appearances in the past three seasons, said he will be stepping down as head coach.

“I just want to thank everyone – the Revere Junior Patriots organization is outstanding,” said Spiriti. “Tim Harrity and his wife, Jenna, help run a successful program. Our cheerleaders are going to the nationals and I congratulate them.

“Five years ago my friend, Jay Harnell, was coaching his son, and he got me back into coaching. Coaches Chris Flint and Justin Short played in Revere Pop Warner, and I was able to coach with them this year, and I hope they carry on their coaching tradition in Revere. I’ve coached with Dave Buono the past three years, and it’s been an overall good experience.”

Spiriti also thanked retiring Revere head coach Lou Cicatelli for his support. “They allowed us to be introduced at halftime on the field during the Malden game. Revere wants to build a successful program, and it starts with these youth leagues. The Parks and Recreation Department allowed us to use the gyms when the weather was tough, and I give a shout-out to them, too.”

The Revere sideline reacts to a defensive stop on the field. Left to right Remington Guzman (13), Declan Harrity (3), Niko Piganto (22), Jacob Waldron (54), Emanuel Caraballo (14), and Carrington Guzman (2).

Kicker Michael Marquez (27) and holder Alexander Fuentes watch Marquez's kick sail through the uprights for a Revere 2-point conversion.

Nathaniel Caleb breaks a tackle on his way to his second of three touchdowns for the day

Nathaniel Caleb (4) evades a Stoneham tackler on his way to the end zone.

Kevin Waldron (33) and Christopher Payson (10) team up to bring down a Stoneham runner.

Kevin Waldron (33) is slowed by a blocker as he chases Stoneham's quarterback.

Alexander Fuentes (20) puts a move on a Stoneham defensive back.

Quarterback Jason Lapore (18) looks past a Stoneham defender as he seeks out a receiver downfield.