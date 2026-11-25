ON THE ANNUAL VETERANS DAY SERVICES IN REVERE

Dear Editor:

I am writing this letter regarding several remarks made about the Annual City of Revere Veterans Day Services.

My name is Al Terminiello Jr., and I am one of the co-founders/co-chairman of the Revere Veterans Committee. This letter is about the City of Revere’s Veteran’s Day Ceremonies, not held on November 11 .

A conversation that I had about a/or several remarks that the Revere Veteran’s Services Office (of which I am part of) DID NOT have veteran’s services on November 11. That is correct, Mayor Patrick Keefe, the City of Revere (including the Veterans Services Office) and the Revere Veteran’s Committee held them on November 8th at the Beachmont VFW Post 6712. It’s been that way for 21 years, and I might add, no derogatory remarks were ever recorded, only thanks and lots of people having a great time. State and local officials taking part in the pre-dance dinner ceremonies, giving speeches, accepting awards for their services to veterans, and offering a city wide chance to be part of a honored tradition of thanking our veterans for their service to the country. Not one complaint, not one question.

Let’s back up 21 years, the City of Revere had ceased to have a Veteran’s Day ceremony for several years. US Army Veteran and Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky and myself (no, I am not a veteran-before that is an issue) got together and held a spaghetti supper for about 50 people for $5 – that decision has led to the founding of the Revere Veteran’s Committee, providing scholarships to RHS students, funding and recognition to the RHS JROTC program in its earliest of stages, funding to Revere Senior Center events, funding for two flagpoles of 10 thousand dollars to the Beachmont Veterans Memorial Middle School, donations to many local non-veteran organizations, all this without the use of taxpayer dollars-private funded, and completely transparent.

Back to the future and the present, the decision of not on November 11 was made, to enable a wider frame of people to attend, allowing the hectic schedule of officials on November 11 to subside and attend, allowing transportation of an average of 30 special guests from the Chelsea Veteran’s Home to get rides to attend an event held in honor of their service, and a bigger venue allows for a bigger celebration for a debt no one can repay to a veteran.

I proudly stand with the thousands of Revere citizens that are grateful to their sacrifices and the sacrifices of their families while they are away, I love working with veterans in obtaining benefits they require for financial and medical assistance, I enjoy the food bank for veterans and their families, now serving over 200. Mayor Patrick Keefe, or any other mayor of this great city, and/or elected officials, state or local have never turned down a request for help in any way for Revere’s Veterans from the Revere Veterans Committee. Nor has anyone, at any level of government or veteran ever stated we disrespected the day, only thanks were given, and we are known around the surrounding communities for our outstanding veteran tributes and veterans’ services. I can state how very proud I am to be a part of this honored community of brothers and sisters, that they have put their trust in me for these many years.

I am not mad at the remarks, I am motivated, and I offer this, want to have a real say, want to do the work, want to see up close and personal how well this works call me, 781-244-7430- I will happily welcome you aboard, help is never refused.

Thank you all for 21 years of support and love-your time and money have gone to many great causes, and God Bless our veterans, at home or away, prayers to your families for your safe return, and God Bless America.

Al Terminiello Jr

Revere Veteran’s Committee

City of Revere Veteran’s Services