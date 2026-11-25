The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, November 18, in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were chair Robert Selevitch and members Dan Occena and Liliana Monroy.

The first item on the agenda was a request from the Shirley Avenue Neighborhood Association (Josue Vides-Erazo, event manager) and the City of Revere for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License for a Holiday Market to be held at the Shirley Avenue Municipal Parking lot on Saturday, December 12, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. The expected attendance is 200 persons.

Steven Morabito, the city’s Director of Engagement, Inclusion, and Culture, and Mr. Vides-Erazo presented the application. Mr. Vides-Erazo told the commissioners that his group had received a small grant to hold the Holiday Market, which will feature activities for the children, writing letters to Santa, a DJ, vendors, and a food truck. A neighboring restaurant, Valso’s, will be in charge of the beer and wine.

Ward 2 City Councillor Ira Novoselsky spoke in favor of the application. “I’m in favor of this very much and they’re a good group to work with,” said Novoselsky, who is the dean of the City Council. “They follow the proper way to do things and there never has been any trouble at their events.”

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the license.

Next up was an application for a Stationary Mobile Food Vendor License from Lanches do Gordinho, Inc., Lucas Miranda de Almeida, operator, at 151 VFW Parkway the Wonderland Marketplace), on Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Mr. Miranda de Almeida presented the application. He said the food truck will be selling Brazilian hamburgers, rice, and beans. In response to a question from Occena, he said he has operated a food truck for more than 10 years and recently moved to Revere.

Ward 2 City Councillor Ira Novoselsky spoke in favor of the application, noting that the food truck has agreed not to be located near businesses in the immediate vicinity.

Micahel Wells, the head of the city’s Dept. of Inspectional Services, noted to the commissioners that the city has seen an influx of food trucks in recent years.

“In the economic times we’re in, our businesses in the city are struggling. I feel that sometimes we’re adding competition that certainly can take away from our brick-and-mortar businesses that pay taxes to our city. I do not want to see empty storefronts,” said Wells.

After Novoselsky added that the City Council approved only one food truck for that location, the commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The third item on the agenda was a request from Dar Dyafa, Inc., 61 Squire Road,

Nora Charrat, operator, for a change of hours to Sunday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 a.m. (from the present hours of Tuesday – Sunday, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.) and outdoor seating for four tables with four chairs each.

Ms. Charrat presented the application on behalf of her business, which is a food truck. Ms. Charrat said she was a chef in her native Morocco and worked at the Parker House for 15 years. She also was a manager at the Revere High cafeteria for three years.

The commissioners approved the change of hours, but held off on approving the outdoor seating because of a question about the exact location of the food truck, which is not what originally had been approved by the License Commission.

Ms. Charrat can reapply for the outdoor seating if she demonstrates that her food truck has been relocated to its original location.

The commissioners also voted to allow businesses to stay open until 3:00 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, provided that no alcohol may be consumed on the premises after 2:00 a.m. and entertainment must stop at 2:30 a.m.