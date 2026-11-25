With the traditional Winthrop-Revere football game set for Thanksgiving Day morning at Winthrop’s Miller Field and a large crowd expected for what promises to be an evenly-matched and exciting battle, we wish to remind fans and players alike that it is their obligation to behave in a courteous, respectful, and dignified manner at all times.

On two occasions in the long history between these two archrivals, the schools ceased the rivalry because of melees that broke out on the field among the players and in the stands among their partisans.

It is the duty of every boy on the gridiron not only to play hard, but also to be respectful of their opponents. This means no cheap shots and no trash-talking — let your performance speak for itself.

As for the fans, please keep in mind that these are 15, 16, and 17 year-old boys. By all means, cheer on your team loudly and proudly — but there is no excuse for rude, crude, and crass behavior toward anybody, whether on or off the field.

Fans and players alike are representing their school and community. They owe it to themselves, as well as to those who came before and those who will come after, to enjoy the game and recognize the hard work, effort, commitment, and performances of both teams.

We wish RHS head coach Lou Cicatelli — who has announced that this will be his final season, marking 25 years at the helm of the RHS football program — and his troops good luck on Thanksgiving morning as they seek to achieve a winning season: “Let’s go Revere — beat Winthrop!”

Happy Thanksgiving

Although a Harris poll a few years back revealed that Christmas is the favorite holiday of the year among all age groups of Americans, we think that Thanksgiving, our uniquely American holiday, has much more to recommend it than Christmas.

Thanksgiving has its roots with the Pilgrims, long before the concept of a United States had crossed anyone’s mind. It always has been a secular celebration of peace and relaxation. It simply is a day to be grateful for what we have.

Thanksgiving is a day of no pressure. It is the ultimate family-centered holiday. It has no religious meaning, no national-celebration connotations, and no required gift-giving. It lacks the commercialism, solemnity, and political overtones of any of our other national observances.

In a world where anxiety seems to follow us 24/7, Thanksgiving provides a welcome respite from the commercialism that accompanies Christmas and most of our other holidays. There is no obligation to spend a lot of money to buy the perfect gift in order to be the perfect spouse, or the perfect parent, or the perfect friend.

Thanksgiving demands nothing more from each of us (other than for the person who is doing the cooking!) beyond just showing up and enjoying the company of our family and friends and then having a great meal.

When we think of the Christmas vs. Thanksgiving debate, we think it’s analogous to the late, great comedian George Carlin’s skit about football vs. baseball (check it out on YouTube if you’ve never seen it). In Carlin’s telling, football is the equivalent of war in which the quarterback, known as the “field general,” throws “bullet passes” and “long bombs” in the face of an opponent’s “blitz” to pierce the “enemy defense.” By contrast, the aim of baseball is to “be safe at home.”

Similarly, while Christmas epitomizes our hyper-capitalist, consumerist, and frenetic society, Thanksgiving is its complete antithesis.

Thanksgiving is a national celebration that serves to remind us how blessed we are at a time when circumstances are so cruel for so many others in a world in which there are more refugees than at any time since the end of World War II.

Whatever our personal trials and tribulations may be, Thanksgiving reminds us how remarkably fortunate we are to live in this country. And in a day and age when so many of us are connected 24/7 to some instrument of communication, it truly is a relief to have a day when we can just shut it all off (other than perhaps watching a football game.)

We wish all of our readers a happy — and restful — Thanksgiving.