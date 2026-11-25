As we gather with family, friends, and neighbors this Thanksgiving, I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the resilience, generosity, and spirit that make Revere such a special place to call home.

Every day, I am reminded of how fortunate we are to live in a community that always shows up for one another. Whether it is our first responders keeping us safe, our educators guiding the next generation, our local small businesses investing in our neighborhoods, or our volunteers stepping up to lend a helping hand, these selfless acts are the fabric of our community.

This season is about reflection, togetherness, and making sure no one in our city feels left behind. I am especially proud of our ongoing community traditions—like our annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner alongside Mass Badge, the Revere Police and Fire Departments, and so many dedicated local volunteers—that bring neighbors together around one table.

If you or someone you know is in need of a meal or support this holiday, please remember that our city departments and community partners are here for you.

From my family to yours, I wish you a safe, healthy, and joyful Thanksgiving filled with warmth and gratitude. Thank you for allowing me the honor to continue serving as your Mayor, and for all that you do to move our great city forward.

P.S don’t forget to Baste the Birds. Oh and no politics at the dinner table.

Warm regards, and Happy Thanksgiving.

Patrick M. Keefe Jr. is the Mayor of the City of Revere.