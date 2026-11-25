The stakes are always high on Thanksgiving when Revere High plays its next-door neighbor, Winthrop High.

There are bragging rights, the highly sought-after Beachcomber Trophy, and a tradition that ranks up there with the Needham-Wellesley and Medford-Malden all-time best holiday rivalries in Massachusetts. From quarterback Jim Del Gaizo to Joe Festa to Marc Silvestri, to Jose Escobar, to Joe Lllanos to this Revere team’s star running back, Reda Atoui, there’s nothing quite like Winthrop-Revere in late November.

The 2026 edition will hold additional significance for Revere players and fans as Lou Cicatelli will be taking the sidelines for his last game as head coach of the RHS football program, a position he has held for the past 24 seasons. A former player and assistant coach for Revere, Cicatelli said “it’s been a tough couple of days” looking ahead to his final game as the football coach of his alma mater.

“It’s just starting to hit me,” said Cicatelli. “I’ve had a lot of fun and good times coaching in Revere. The biggest thing for me was it gave me an opportunity to work with student-athletes throughout my career in teaching and coaching, build relationships, and make a difference in someone’s life. I’ve coached some really good kids through the years, very personable kids. I hope I was a positive influence in their lives and when they look back at their high school football careers, they’ll remember it as a fun, enriching experience.”

Cicatelli is actually in his 33rd year of coaching football. After graduating from Northeastern University, Cicatelli took his first coaching job as an assistant at Melrose. He then coached at Everett High for five years on James “Tank” Agnetta’s staff. He was an assistant coach in Burlington before taking an assistant coaching position at Revere for two seasons on Mike Cassano’s staff before being appointed the Patriots’ head football coach.

Cicatelli feels his team is ready for Winthrop, who won playoff games against Stoneham and Bellingham to advance to the Final Four against No. 1-seed Norwell who defeated the Vikings.

Cicatelli followed Winthrop’s run in the MIAA playoffs.

“Winthrop is a very, very good team,” said Cicatelli. “They ran into a buzzsaw in Norwell [in the state semifinals]. But that takes nothing away from what they’ve accomplished this season. They had a great year. We have our work cut out for us. This is a big game for the kids. We talk about it all the time. Every year it’s the same thing, you can throw the records out and there’s a lot on the line.”

Revere has won three of its last four games and nearly toppled Everett, a Division 1 playoff team, during the season.

“We played our best football of the season in the second half of the year,” said Cicatelli. “That’s happened a lot in the last 5-6 years of my career. We seem to start off slowly and play very well at the end.”

Cicatelli said he’s grateful to Revere High School Athletic Director Frank Shea for his support.

“Frank is a great guy. He’s been very helpful since I’ve been there. He’s the type of guy who’ll give you the shirt off his back. He’s done a lot for me both in my teaching and coaching careers,” credited Cicatelli.

Cicatelli’s wife, Jean, their daughter, Christina, and son, Dr. Louis Cicatelli Jr., will attend the game, hoping with Revere fans that “Coach Lou” and his team can beat the Vikings.

Lou Cicatelli will forever be a “champion” for Revere football players in every sense of the word.