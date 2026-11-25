He will be remembered for his caring nature, his sense of humor, his intelligence, and his appreciation for a good debate

Attorney Stephen F. Reardon peacefully passed away with the love and comfort of his family by his side on Saturday, November 21 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 74 years old.

Stephen was born in Chelsea on April 15, 1952 to Patrick J. Reardon, Sr. and Eleanor (Kingston) Reardon. He attended the Immaculate Conception School in Revere until 8th grade, and graduated from Boston College High School, Class of 1970. He received his undergraduate degree from University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1974. He, along with his family, owned and operated Reardon’s Restaurant at Fenno’s Corner.

Stephen earned his juris doctorate at the New England School of Law in 1995, and he worked at the Law Office of Philip Boncore before opening his own practice. He also worked for many years as a Public Defender for Essex County in the Salem and Lynn District Court Houses. He was enthusiastic about standing up for what was right, and he loved to help people. His other passions were watching Boston sports, including his favorite team the New England Patriots, as well as horse racing and being near the ocean. Most of all, he loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his devoted wife Daralyn and his cherished daughter Ellen.

Stephen was proud to be a lifelong Revere resident and he was dedicated to serving his community as Revere’s Ward 4 City Councilor for several years. Stephen lived his life with determination and conviction, and fought his very best through any battle that he faced, both personal and professional.

The beloved husband of Daralyn Francione-Reardon.. they spent 20 years building their life together and supporting Revere, a community they both loved deeply. He is the loving father of Ellen M. Reardon and her partner, Sam Obermeyer of Melrose. He is predeceased by his parents, Patrick J. Reardon Sr. and Eleanor (Kingston) Reardon. He was the brother of Patrick J. Reardon Jr., Retired Revere Police Chief Terence K. Reardon, both of Revere, and Mariregis Fusco and her husband, John of Stoneham; the brother-in-law of Deborah Francione of Wakefield and the late Daniel Francione of Revere. Stephen is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, and countless friends. All who knew him will cherish his memory and hold close the love and laughter he brought to all those around him.

Stephen will be remembered for his caring nature, his sense of humor, his intelligence, and his appreciation for a good debate. He was adored by all who knew him.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, November 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St. Revere. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Saturday November 28 at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St. Revere.

Interment will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Stephen Reardon to support the Mass General Brigham Cancer Institute.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.