He had a deep passion for family and a love for life that was contagious and inspiring

William “Bill” Anthony Teixeira was a proud working man with a deep passion for family and a love for life that was contagious and inspiring. On August 4, 2026, Bill left us at the age of 83, leaving behind his effervescent love of living in the moment and inspiring others to join in on his fun. We know that he brings this legacy to heaven where he joins his loved ones.

Bill was born in Lynn on May 12, 1943 to Anthony “Tony” and Doris Middlebrook. Doris passed away in childbirth. Later, Tony married Carmen Cummings and they raised Bill together. Tony and Carmen went on to have five children, all of whom were raised on Hitchborn Street in Revere. After marrying his beloved wife, Pat, they lived in East Boston and welcomed their first child, Brian. They later bought their home where they spent the next three decades on Newbury Street in Revere. During that time, they welcomed their daughter, Aimee, into their lives. Sadly, Brian tragically passed away after his fight against Cystic fibrosis.

Bill spent many years as a tradesman showcasing skills in plumbing, carpentry, metal work, masonry and the like. Most of his career was as a professional glazier, installing multiple windows in many of the Boston skyscrapers, as well as countless other buildings across the State of Massachusetts and other parts of the Northeast. He was proud of this work and was proud to point out all the buildings he worked on while on drives throughout the state.

Bill was predeceased by his wife, Pat and his son, Brian. His legacy continues on with his daughter, Aimee Dunn and her husband Zach, and his grandchildren Kaelib Dunn and Austin Dunn and countless friends who were touched by his vivaciousness.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass for Bill and his wife, Pat on Monday, November 23rd in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation by visiting www.cff.org

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.