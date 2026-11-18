From a modest couple of racks of sportswear in the basement of a Revere Beach home to a display of 20,000 gowns in a 10,000-square-foot formalwear paradise, The Ultimate Prom and Bridal has been providing a personalized shopping experience for 57 years, committed to guiding customers in discovering an outfit that leaves them feeling radiant.

“It’s very exciting,” said Heather Siegel, who co-owns The Ultimate with her sister, Fawn Merlino. “It’s a huge honor that we’ve had so many loyal people over the years who have followed us from the basement of Revere days back in 1969 to where we are today. It’s been memorable having moved three times along the way and expanded the size of the store and the business itself.”

Heather maintains that innovation and an ambition to make special moments happen are what have kept their family business thriving; and so, for the second time, the sisters are offering one couple a dream wedding, valued at $40,000.

“We like them to tell us their story,” recommended Heather about submissions. “To win an entire wedding is magnificent.”

The package includes a multi-course dinner and champagne toast in the Lighthouse Point & Courtyard room at Danversport. In addition to the bride’s shoes, gown, and veil, the groom’s tuxedo, bridesmaids’ dresses, a limousine, and floral arrangements, the prize also includes a DJ and photography services.

“It’s hard to choose because everybody’s story is so unbelievable,” admitted Fawn.

The Ultimate started selling bridal options following the pandemic, offering smaller prom and wedding gown contests. Fifty years prior to that, The Ultimate had been — and remains — the largest prom boutique in the Northeast, a destination for customers searching for pageant, sweet 16, quinceañera, and special event dresses as well as eveningwear accessories.

Heather considers The Ultimate to be a big, small business, attracting people from throughout New England, and even Canada. At its heart, The Ultimate is still a mom-and-pop store to the sisters.

“I think that’s cool,” embraced Heather. “I try my best to shop at local stores. I appreciate local entrepreneurs, so I try to give them my business instead of going online.”

Heather and Fawn have continued their family’s legacy of female entrepreneurship with spiritedness. Their great-grandmother started a penny candy store when she immigrated to the United States from Russia/Poland. Their grandmother bought real estate and served as a landlady, also delivering telegrams for Western Union, and their mother, along with Fawn’s father, owned barrooms on Revere Beach.

Before their late mother, Frances Merlino, opened The Ultimate in 1969 in hopes of working out of her home to raise Fawn, the hard-working woman studied fashion, and taught ballroom dancing at a Fred Astaire studio, under the stage name “Frances Grey.”

Heather remembers accompanying her mother when she would select wholesale inventory from jobber suppliers in Boston to sell as retail in her store, located on the ocean side of Winthrop Parkway, where Heather still lives today.

In 1972, after having been laid off from a position at the airport, the then 22-year-old Heather began working with her mother, with no intention of staying. She fondly recalls “dragging” her mother to fashion shows in New York, California, and Boston. Eventually, she helped expand the boutique to sell prom and wedding gowns, as well as designer jeans.

“We were huge on bathing suits. Let’s face it, we were Revere,” exclaimed Heather. “We had the most amazing bathing suits. Everybody around came to us in those days – Revere, Chelsea, Winthrop, East Boston, Everett, Saugus. It was awesome. We were there for about 25 years.”

Heather enjoys hearing customers share their memories of shopping at the basement store, describing her mother as “amazing and revolutionary,” a woman her friends loved to chat with.

After the Blizzard of 1978 flooded the basement with water up to the top step leading down to the store, The Ultimate was closed for months, re-opening with a few racks in the living room with their mother’s bedroom as a dressing room.

“She just took to it,” Fawn commented about her mother being a smart businesswoman. “She knew how to run a business. She had great ideas. Very giving. I can remember people coming to the store, and if they couldn’t afford something, she’d find a way. She started in-store charge accounts so people could pay over time. She always knew she could be big; and with us by her side, even bigger.”

The Ultimate has evolved dramatically over the years, offering various styles and types of clothing in an ever-changing industry. According to Heather, a successful business must adapt and be aware of shoppers’ various preferences; not exclusively focusing on popular trends.

One aspect has remained the same: a fun, personable shopping experience is essential.

“A customer is greeted and asked what they’re shopping for. A one-on-one sales associate helps them with the process. Most of the time, it’s the dress that the sales associate picks out that they buy,” Fawn explained. “It’s been like that since day one. We’re very lucky that the people who work for us know their stuff. They get to know a person.”

Fawn loves watching people’s jaws drop when they enter the store.

“Seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they find the dress of their dreams, and seeing them jumping around, hugging, thanking, and praising the sales associate,” is the most fulfilling part of Fawn’s day.

Heather and Fawn believe in the importance of giving back to the community that has supported their female-owned and operated store since its founding. The Ultimate frequently donates a portion of their sales to organizations that support local efforts such as anti-bullying programs and food banks.

In October, The Ultimate partnered with The Pink Fund, which provides financial support to breast cancer patients receiving treatment; and earlier this November, collaborated with the Wounded Warrior Project for Veterans Day.

Submit an application for The Ultimate Wedding Giveaway contest by December 6 at www.TheUltimatePromAndBridal.com or visit The Ultimate at its two locations at 130 Newbury Street, Peabody, and 40 Providence Highway, in the Walpole Mall.

The Ultimate Prom and Bridal Co-Owners, Heather Siegel and Fawn Merlino