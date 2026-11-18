As you give thanks at your holiday gathering, think of all the people who dedicate their lives to putting food on your tables. At every level, outstanding people and teams add value by looking for opportunities to improve quality and sustainability while still eking out small profit margins.

The Honeynut Squash Story

Back in 2014, we wrote about Dan Barber, owner and chef of Blue Hill at Stone Barns. He thought it was time for chefs to have a say in the seeds used to grow produce in the years ahead.

Barber told Food and Wine Magazine about his effort to develop a better squash. “I was talking with a seed breeder— a brilliant young guy who looks like Harry Potter—and when I told him I was looking for a particular flavor in a squash, he stopped me: ‘No one has ever asked me to breed for flavor.’ Everyone has asked him to breed for yield.”

That quest led to Honeynut squash and, eventually, the company Row 7, which supplies farms, gardeners, and the public with a full line of seeds, vegetables, and most recently, outstanding tinned vegetables.

Conscientious Farmers

If seeds are the first step, conscientious farmers who buy and plant them, bring them to harvest, and bring their products to market come next. We love farmers’ markets and the people who spend money on water, workers, fuel, equipment, and financing to deliver fresher, more nutritious, and higher-quality food to our local area.

We’re delighted that local farms are expanding their offerings to include more varieties of vegetables like okra, cabbage, potatoes, berries, squash, herbs, and apples. We love that they can answer questions about their food and sometimes know us well enough to recommend something new we might enjoy. That won’t happen at the supermarket.

Before you complain about price increases at farmers’ markets, remember that small farms operate on very thin profit margins of 10 to 15% that weather, poor yields, or unexpected family emergencies can wipe out.

Meat and Prepared Food

We rely on the meat and prepared food vendors at farmers’ markets. Many meat vendors go beyond simple cuts of meat to offer value-added products like house-made sausage, meat pies, meatballs, soups, and broths.

Bakeries, ethnic food vendors, and related crafts add interest and opportunities to try new foods and shop for unique gifts on a market visit.

Hospitality Industry

Another group of food professionals survives on razor-thin profit margins of 3 to 5%: owners of small independent restaurants. Yes, they have faced the same increase in food, space, and labor costs as the rest of us.

If you have favorite small independent dining spots you visit regularly, now is the time to support them and their staff as best you can. We’ve seen so many little gems close as they became financially unviable. If you need to cut back on discretionary dining spending, cut back on the large chains and fast-food joints and spend your limited funds at a place you would like to see around for years.

The food on your table, in your pantry, or in your refrigerator has passed through many hands before it landed in your home. We have highlighted those who are part of our local food shed. However, an estimated 40% of the world’s population, or 1.3 to 1.4 billion people, are part of the effort to feed you, your family, and friends. Please include them in the thanks you give this holiday season.

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