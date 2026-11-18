Sunday afternoon at 3 is an unusual time for a community meeting, but more than 50 residents attended Massport Community Advisory Committee (MCAC) Liaison Hugo Rizzuto’s presentation about the noise impacts of flight patterns at Logan International Airport.

The meeting was held inside the John Powers Community Room at the Alden A. Mills Point of Pines Fire Station.

And in a concrete display that dedication to being a public official is 24/7, Mayor Patrick Keefe led a contingent that included Rep. Jeff Turco, Councilor-at-Large Joanne McKenna, Ward 5 Councilor Angela Guarino Sawaya, and Ward 1 Councilor James Mercurio.

Rizzuto, who was appointed to his position by Mayor Keefe, spoke about his accomplishments as the Revere liaison to the MCAC to-date and his future goals.

“I have been pushing Massport, through the MCAC, to mitigate some of the noise that the residents of Beachmont and Point of Pines have been experiencing for years,” said Rizzuto.

Rizzuto, who was a longtime airline transport pilot and airplane charter company owner for more than 30 years, said the noise and the exhausts from departing and landing aircraft at Logan Airport are having a “negative health impact” on residents.

Rizzuto said he was pleased to see, at his urging, the MCAC install an Ultrafine Particle (UFP) Monitor on a Beachmont home that “will collect a lot of data in terms of the emissions of aircrafts.”

Rizzuto said he was informed by Councilor McKenna that many of the soundproof windows in the neighborhood and the Beachmont School need to be replaced.

“I have requested through the MCAC that we [Revere] receive some funds to do an analysis of the Beachmont School to see what’s working or not working – the ventilation system, windows, or doors – to address the noise and air pollution concerns of our residents,” said Rizzuto.

Rizzuto said there are more than 65,000 flights per year that travel directly over the Point of Pines and Beachmont neighborhoods in Revere.

“I want the airplanes to fly over the water off Revere Beach,” said Rizzuto. “I’ve personally flown these approaches that I’m talking about. I’m quite familiar with flight patterns at Logan.”

Rizzuto commended Mayor Keefe for his ongoing focus on the issue.

“I’m going to meet with Mayor Keefe and give him all the numbers about flights and vehicular traffic to and from Logan Airport,” said Rizzuto. “I’m pleased that the mayor is beginning discussions with our state and federal delegations about additional mitigation funds for Revere residents that are affected by aviation impacts.”

Keefe, Guarino-Sawaya, and Turco expressed gratitude to Rizzuto for his comprehensive presentation and his work in trying to improve the quality of life for Revere residents.

“Hugo has proven himself as the MCAC representative from Revere,” said Keefe. “His depth of knowledge and aviation experience is proving to be extremely useful in getting Massport’s attention to fully grasp the impacts of Logan International Airport on the health and well-being of Revere residents. Revere will not be ignored any longer.”

Guarino-Sawaya also thanked Rizzuto for his advocacy.

“I would like to thank Hugo Rizzuto for his advocacy on aircraft noise and his efforts alongside the committee to bring air-quality monitoring to Beachmont and the Point of Pines,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “This deserves recognition. Hugo’s aviation experience and understanding of life in the Point of Pines bring an important perspective. With Hugo fighting for us, Revere has finally been put on the radar.”

“I was pleased to join Hugo Rizzuto’s informative community meeting on the work of the Massport Community Advisory Committee and its impact on Revere residents,” said Rep. Turco. “Mayor Keefe deserves great credit for appointing Hugo as Revere’s representative to the MCAC. Hugo has taken the bull by the horns, and we are seeing real results because of his leadership.”

Pictured at the community meeting Sunday are, from left, Ward 1 Councillor James Mercurio, Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Mayor Patrick Keefe, MCAC Liaison Hugo Rizzuto, Councillor-at-Large Joanne McKenna, and Rep. Jeff Turco.

Hugo Rizzuto, Revere’s liaison to the Massport Community Advisory Committee, speaks at the community meeting Sunday at the Alden A. Mills Fire Station.