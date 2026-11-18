Jeronimo Agudelo Alvarez scored two second half goals to lead Revere to a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Holliston on Wednesday November 11. The win vaulted Revere into the MIAA Division 2 quarterfinal round, which was played Sunday against Northampton. Alvarez offensive heroics and Revere’s tenacious defense in front of goalkeeper Cristian Flores drove the 11th seeded Patriots to the upset over the 6-seed Panthers. Revere last advanced to the Division quarterfinals in 2024.

The RHS Boys Patriots Soccer team fell to Northhampton in this past Sunday’s game, 4 – 1.

Revere's Davi Dossantos (31) makes his way up the sidelines past Holliston's Avin Hemaratne.

Goalkeeper Cristian Flores deflects a shot in front of Holliston's leaping Ethan Suhajda (4)

Revere's Sebastian Catano (12) upends Holliston's Benjamin Dufault in a scramble in front of Revere goalkeeper Cristian Flores.

Jeronimo Agudelo Alvarez (9) watches as his shot zips past Holliston goalkeeper Luke McHugh (0) for Revere's winning goal in a 2-1 victory at Holliston in the MIAA Division 2 Boys soccer Round of 16 on November 11.

Jeronimo Agudelo Alvarez (9) and Sebastian Rueda (right) celebrate Alvarez winning goal.

Andy Matsatz (8) gets a leg up to clear out a threat in front of the Revere net.

Imran Sarhrani (17) with some deft footwork as he controls a loose ball.

Matias Rivera controls the ball a stride ahead of Holliston's Jack Whitten.