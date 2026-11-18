Jeronimo Agudelo Alvarez scored two second half goals to lead Revere to a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Holliston on Wednesday November 11. The win vaulted Revere into the MIAA Division 2 quarterfinal round, which was played Sunday against Northampton. Alvarez offensive heroics and Revere’s tenacious defense in front of goalkeeper Cristian Flores drove the 11th seeded Patriots to the upset over the 6-seed Panthers. Revere last advanced to the Division quarterfinals in 2024.
The RHS Boys Patriots Soccer team fell to Northhampton in this past Sunday’s game, 4 – 1.