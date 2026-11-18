Young athletes across Revere are gearing up to trade their winter coats for sneakers as the City of Revere Parks & Recreation Department announces the return of its Winter Basketball League. Open to local boys and girls in grades 3 through 8, the program offers neighborhood kids a chance to stay active during the colder months while sharpening their court skills, building confidence, and making new friends through friendly competition.

Before teams take shape, players will attend evaluation sessions at the Susan B. Anthony Gym, located at 107 Newhall Street, with entry through the Sargent Street door. Evaluations are scheduled for Saturday, November 28, and Saturday, December 12.

Session times are staggered by grade level:

• 3rd and 4th Grade: 11 a.m.

• 5th and 6th Grade: 12 p.m.

• 7th and 8th Grade: 1 p.m.

The registration fee is $110 per child, and families can sign up online through the City of Revere’s CapturePoint registration portal under their child’s respective grade division. With tip-off right around the corner, Parks & Recreation officials are encouraging Revere families to register early and get ready for an energetic, fun-filled season on the court.