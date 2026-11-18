A Revere woman was indicted by a federal grand jury for wire fraud in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud a Massachusetts victim in a romance and investment fraud scheme.

Maria Auxiliadora Rezende, 66, was indicted on one count of wire fraud. Rezende was arrested and charged by complaint on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

According to the charging documents, Rezende allegedly entered a romantic relationship with an 85-year-old victim in Massachusetts with health and memory issues. It is alleged that Rezende fraudulently led the victim to believe she stood to inherit farmland in Brazil and that the victim could profit from the farmland if he helped her pay a purported Brazilian inheritance tax and associated legal fees, when in fact the farmland, inheritance tax, lawyers and legal fees did not exist. As a result of the fraud, it is alleged that the victim sent Rezende and her associates more than $1 million.

The charge of wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston.Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.