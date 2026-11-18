Revere Public Schools is investing in its next generation of educators by helping paraprofessionals already working in district classrooms pursue teaching degrees, obtain professional licensure, and advance their careers.

Through its expanding Para-to-Teacher (P2T) pathway, RPS is partnering with the University of Massachusetts Lowell and the Educational Testing Institute (ETI) to provide aspiring educators with academic support, financial assistance, mentoring, and preparation for the Massachusetts Tests for Educator Licensure (MTEL).

The initiative reflects the district’s broader commitment to strengthening its teaching workforce while ensuring that educators increasingly reflect the diverse cultural, linguistic, and personal backgrounds of the students they serve.

Dr. Lourenço Garcia, assistant superintendent of equity and inclusion, said the district’s paraprofessionals represent an important source of future educators because of their existing relationships with students, families, and the school community.

“Some of our future teachers are already here, working alongside students, building relationships with families, and contributing to our schools every day,” Garcia said in a recently produced district video highlighting the pathway.

“This is how we turn our commitment to representation and belonging into action, by investing in our people and supporting their growth.”

The district recently hosted two informational sessions to help paraprofessionals explore the opportunities available.

On Nov. 4, Chuck Zucco, founder of ETI, outlined teacher licensure requirements and MTEL preparation options, including online classes, recorded lectures, and individualized tutoring. On Nov. 9, Marianela Rivera of UMass Lowell presented an overview of the university’s P2T program, explaining its academic pathways, financial assistance, eligibility requirements, and support services.

Rivera also highlighted encouraging results from UMass Lowell’s broader P2T program, including a 96% academic-year persistence rate and 87% of participants maintaining a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher. The program offers accelerated coursework and opportunities to transfer credits from community college partners, helping working adults pursue teaching credentials while managing other responsibilities.

For Rachel Cataldo, a Revere paraprofessional participating in UMass Lowell’s P2T program, the initiative has provided an opportunity to pursue a longtime professional goal while continuing to work and raise a family.

Cataldo is working toward earning her degree and becoming a licensed special education teacher, a career she hopes to pursue within Revere Public Schools.

“My experience at the UMass Lowell program has been valuable to me because it has been an opportunity for me to succeed and obtain my degree in education as a licensed special education teacher,” Cataldo said.

She explained that the program’s financial assistance and accelerated coursework have made continuing her education more manageable, particularly because the courses accommodate the schedules of working professionals.

“I’m excited about the program because the Para-to-Teacher pathway has helped me financially and with my educational goals,” she said. “The accelerated courses coordinate with my work schedule, and because of these reasons, I’m able to take advantage of this program.”

Like many paraprofessionals considering a transition into teaching, Cataldo must balance her educational commitments with work, family responsibilities, and other demands on her time.

She credits the flexibility of the program and the support of professors, advisers, and classmates with helping her remain focused.

“Everyone in the program, from the professors, the advisers, and even classmates, they’ve all been super helpful, accommodating, and very flexible,” Cataldo said.

She also highlighted resources available through RPS and UMass Lowell, including tuition funding, wellness services, educational resources, and MTEL preparation courses.

Her goal is to complete the program within the next two to three years and return to a Revere classroom as a licensed special education teacher.

“I hope to encourage many partners and co-workers that it’s never too late to take advantage of this program,” Cataldo said.

While Cataldo’s experience illustrates the personal impact of the initiative, district educators say the program also represents an important strategy for addressing workforce diversity and creating opportunities for employees who already understand Revere’s students and families.

Mary Davies, an eighth-grade English as a Second Language teacher at Garfield Middle School and chair of the Bias and Sensitivity Working Group of the district’s Equity Advisory Board, has been among those advocating for a stronger paraprofessional-to-teacher pipeline.

Davies, who has previously served as a principal, teacher, and college dean, said school districts sometimes overlook the professional potential of employees already working within their buildings.

“I have learned that the majority of the time, the talent that is working beside us is the talent we sometimes overlook,” Davies said.

“Paraprofessionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our school district. They often mirror the students that we serve.”

Davies noted that Revere’s student population represents a wide range of languages, cultures, and experiences, making the recruitment and development of educators from within the school community particularly valuable.

“Our students, our community, are so diverse, with so many languages, cultures, and experiences,” she said. “And why are we bypassing one of the most incredible resources that we have here in our district, and that is our paraprofessional community?”

The Equity Advisory Board’s work to establish and promote the pathway aligns with the broader goals of the Educator Diversity Act, which seeks to strengthen efforts to recruit, prepare, and retain a more diverse educator workforce in Massachusetts.

For Davies, the effort is about more than increasing representation. It is also about recognizing the experience paraprofessionals bring to their jobs and providing practical support to help them advance professionally.

“There’s so much talent out there with our paraprofessionals, and we want to address it because we want to recruit you to become a teacher in our school district,” she said.

Davies encouraged interested employees not to let the challenges of balancing work, family, and education prevent them from exploring their options.

“We know you’re busy. We know that you have a family and you have other responsibilities. But talk to us,” Davies said. “Come to our information sessions. Find out what we’re willing to offer you to help us serve our students.”

Garcia said the district has a responsibility to recognize the potential within its workforce and provide meaningful opportunities for professional growth.

“When we invest in our paraprofessionals, we strengthen our teaching workforce and create new possibilities for our students,” Garcia said.

As RPS continues developing its Para-to-Teacher pathway, district leaders hope more paraprofessionals will take advantage of opportunities to build on their experience and pursue teaching careers.

“Your experience matters. Your knowledge of our students and families matters, and we want to support your journey,” Garcia said.

For Cataldo and others pursuing licensure, the pathway represents more than a professional opportunity. It is a chance to continue serving the students and families they already know, while helping shape the future of Revere Public Schools.