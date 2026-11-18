The No. 1-seed Revere Junior Patriots defeated No. 4-seed Wakefield, 36-0, Sunday to advance to the New England Commonwealth Youth Football League Super Bowl.

Revere (8-0) will play Stoneham (7-1) for the 2026 NECYFL Gladiators Division (13-U) title on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m. at Reading High School.

Revere’s leading rusher Nathaniel Caleb scored three touchdowns, setting the tone with a 50-yard run on the Patriots’ opening possession.

Revere quarterback Jason Lapore, who was immense at the helm of the potent offense, threw two touchdown passes, including a 43-yarder to Caleb, who made a superb over-the-shoulder catch amidst three Wakefield defenders. “That catch by Nathan was something special,” said assistant coach Chris Flint.

Alex Fuentes rushed for a 40-yard touchdown. Revere placekicker Michael Marquez booted three PATs to account for six points.

Christopher Payson had two pass interceptions to highlight an outstanding defensive effort. Rocco Spiriti recovered a fumble.

Revere will play the high-scoring, 7-1 Stoneham Spartans for the title. Stoneham defeated Peabody, 28-0, in the other semifinal Sunday at Peabody High School.

“We’ve been working for this since August 1,” head coach David Spiriti told his jubilant team after the game.

This Sunday, the undefeated Revere Junior Patriots will look to complete a perfect season.

The Revere Junior Patriots players and coaches are pictured after their big win over Wakefield, sending the local contingent on to the NECYFL Super Bowl that will be played Sunday afternoon at Reading High School.