In the wake of the results of a state ballot question on the midterm election ballot, Ward 2 City Councillor Ira Novoselsky is proposing that Revere end the prohibition of recreational marijuana sales in the city.

Novoselsky presented two motions at Monday night’s council meeting that will be headed to a public hearing at the council’s Dec. 7 meeting. The first seeks to repeal the city ordinance prohibiting recreational marijuana sales in the city, while the second would establish special permit district boundaries and regulations for the sales.

While state voters approved the sale of recreational marijuana in Massachusetts a decade ago, the city council was later able to enact a prohibition on the sales since Revere voters did not support the measure.

Over the years since then, there have been attempts to reverse the prohibition of recreational sales.

During the 2025 municipal election, there was a nonbinding ballot question asking if voters believed the city council should repeal its prohibition of recreational marijuana facilities in the city. There were 1,884 voters who said they did not want the retail sales prohibition repealed, while 1,676 voted in favor of a repeal.

At Monday night’s council meeting, several councillors and residents pointed to that 2025 vote as being the will of the people of the city, and noted that if Novoselsky’s motions were to move forward, there should at the least be another ballot vote for Revere residents.

“I appreciate the folks coming up and giving their thoughts on what happened last year, but they didn’t say that in this past election, there was a statewide vote to remove marijuana, and the people everywhere, 65 to 70 percent of the people who voted said they didn’t want it removed; there were 68 percent of the people here in Revere that said they didn’t want it removed,” said Novoselsky.

Because of the overwhelming vote, Novoselsky said he decided to resubmit the motions to end the retail marijuana prohibition in Revere and begin the public hearing process.

“We had a quite a showing, I was the president at the time … of people who were against having recreational marijuana facilities in the city,” said Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro.

While people in Revere may have voted earlier this month to keep recreational marijuana legal in the state, Cogliandro said that did not necessarily translate to residents wanting the facilities in Revere. Cogliandro said that if the process is to move forward, the council should consider putting it back out to a Revere-only ballot vote next fall.

“I don’t see anyone ever coming to the chambers to speak in favor of this, and that is a problem for me as well,” said Cogliandro. “I know this is going to a public hearing and it’s going through all the same motions for any ordinance. I would like to see who comes and shows up and speaks in favor or against.”

Council President Anthony Zambuto, who has staunchly opposed allowing recreational marijuana sales in Revere, said that comparing the state vote to the city vote was like comparing apples to oranges.

“If I’m ever going to consider supporting this, you would have to have another vote of the citizens of Revere specifically on this matter,” said Zambuto.