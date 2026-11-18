Patriots win Sweet 16 contest, fall in Elite Eight

The Revere High boys soccer team’s run in the MIAA Division 2 state tournament came to an end with a 4-1 loss to Northampton in their quarterfinal contest this past Sunday evening in Holyoke.

The Patriots, who were seeded 11th in D-2 with a 16-1-1 record, had advanced to the Elite Eight matchup with the Blue Devils (who were ranked #3 in D-2 with an 18-0-2 record) thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 upset victory at Holliston, the #6 seed with a 14-3-2 record, last Wednesday in the Sweet 16.

Revere got off to a slow start in the Holliston match, conceding what RHS head coach Gerardo Rodrigez termed “a sloppy goal” that provided the Panthers with a 1-0 advantage at the half.

However, after the intermission, the Patriots came out “on a mission.” Jeronimo Agudelo Alvarez scored two goals, assisted by Francisco Navarette and Alejandro Hernandez, to propel Revere to the win.

“It was a much-expected tough game physically,” said Rodriguez. “From the film we watched of them, we knew they like the long ball and long throw-ins. And we again jumped out to a bad start, not finishing a clear opportunity and then giving up a sloppy goal.

“At the half, we made small changes, nothing too different from the first half, just playing with more urgency,” Rodriguez continued. “We talked about being clever on our corners and set pieces if we get a good chance, and reassured the boys that we were fine.

“Holliston was tall and big, but couldn’t possess as well as we did and that makes a difference when both teams are coming off a quick turnaround from the previous game and the legs are going to go towards the end of the game,” Rodriguez said, referring to the teams’ tourney-opening match that they had played two days earlier. “If it’s one thing I know about us, we can last the 80 minutes when a lot of teams might not be able to. Between good defending, some lucky bounces, and timely saves from Cristian Rivas, our goalkeeper, it gave us time to tie it up and get the lead and then shut the door on them.

“Our junior center back, Sebastian Catano, bounced back with an impressive defensive display. He really helped solidify us,” Rodriguez added.

In the 4-1 loss to Northampton, the Patriots ran into an undefeated Blue Devil team that had easily handled Revere’s chief Greater Boston League rival, Chelsea, by a score of 5-0 in an opening-round contest.

“We finally met a team that gave us all we could handle,” said Rodriguez. “Northampton has a very good, senior-heavy team. It was the first game where we seemed to get bested physically by older guys.”

The Patriots hung tough through the first three quarters of the contest, battling Northampton to a 0-0 standoff before the Blue Devils broke through to pull away for the win. Navarette scored the lone Revere tally, the only goal that Northampton has yielded thus far in its three tourney contests.

“We had a great plan,” noted Rodriguez. “It was 0-0 for about 60 minutes. We had few chances, and on a very big field, the game became very much tough in the middle of the field for both teams. Northampton is a good team and I wish them all the best vs. Wayland in the semifinals.”

However, as Rodriguez acknowledged, the end of his team’s tourney run does not detract from the incredible season turned in by the 2026 Patriots, which saw them win the GBL title, capture the first-ever GBL Cup, and win two games in the post-season.

“I’m very proud of my guys,” said the coach. “We made an unexpected deep run in states and won our league and inaugural League Cup. I’m very proud of the season we’ve had.”

Yogi, Stamatopoulos compete in State Meet

The Revere High boys cross country team was well-represented at this past Saturday’s Division 2A State Meet that was held at the Mass. high school training center in Wrentham.

Sophomore Kosta Stamatopoulos finished in 55th place with a time of 18:01 and senior teammate Diogo Yogi finished in 62nd place in a clocking of 18:07 among the field of 172 runners.

“It is quite an accomplishment to qualify and run in this prestigious meet,” noted RHS head coach Mike Flynn.

DeCrosta, Torres compete for RHS girls at State Meet

Senior Emma DeCrosta and sophomore Jaelyn Torres competed for the Revere High girls cross country team at Saturday’s Division 2 State Meet that was held in Wrentham.

“Emma ran a great race, resulting in a personal best 5K time of 24:28,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott of DeCrosta, who finished in 127th place “She saved the best for her last cross country race of her high school career. She was really happy with her overall time, and I was extremely proud of her.

“It was a chilly morning for sure, and we really haven’t had cold weather to run in this season so it was a challenge for Jae,” continued Sinnott of Torres, who came across the line in 153rd place with a clocking of 29:28. “She wasn’t used to pushing herself to a race pace in the cold weather and definitely felt it in her lungs. She didn’t finish as well as at last week’s Coaches Invitational Meet, but I’m proud of the work she put in to keep going despite the pain she was feeling.

“Each of these girls showed strong commitment over the whole season and I am glad to have had the opportunity to coach them,” Sinnott added.