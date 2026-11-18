She leaves behind a legacy of love, care and a passion for her family and friends

Patricia “Pat” Louise Teixeira wasn’t just a wife, a mother, and a grandmother; she was considered by many to be a saint on earth. On March 8, 2026, Pat left us at the age of 78, leaving behind a legacy of love, care and a passion for her family and friends. This same passion lives on in those whom she cared for most.

Pat was born in Boston on August 22, 1947 to her late parents, George and Marguerite (Doherty) Hickey. She was one of four children, raised in the Beachmont section of Revere and educated in East Boston. After marrying her beloved husband, Bill, they lived in East Boston and welcomed their first child, Brian. They later bought their home where they spent the next three decades on Newbury Street in Revere. During that time, they welcomed their daughter, Aimee, into their lives. Sadly, Brian tragically passed away after his fight against cystic fibrosis.

She spent many years as a stay-at-home mom, caring for her children and her husband. This was a job that she excelled at because of her inherent nature to love others unconditionally. Once her youngest child was old enough, she began to work as a secretary for a CPA firm. Later, she joined the Human Resources Department at the Courts of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. She enjoyed her work there for many years until her retirement and move to Florida.

Pat’s memory was carried on by her husband, William “Bill” Teixeira, until his death on August 4, 2026, her daughter, Aimee Dunn and her husband, Zach and her grandchildren, Kaelib Dunn and Austin Dunn and countless friends who were touched by her kindness. She was predeceased by her son, Brian Teixeira; her sisters, Dorothy Collins and Eleanor Stack; and her brother, George M. “Buddy” Hickey, Jr.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass for

Pat and her husband, Bil, on Monday, November 23rd in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation by visiting www.cff.org

. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.