The MBTA has announced the successful advancement of two major projects that are critical to ensuring the long-term reliability of the line and upgrading accessibility for all riders: the replacement of the 120-year-old signal system within the central tunnel and accessibility work on the C branch.

The MBTA will continue the Green Line central tunnel signal upgrades during the next phase of work on December 4 – 7 as recently announced.

“Green Line signals are essential to safe movement of trains and passengers, and we are committed to replacing the existing system that is over 100 years old. This is critical to building the modernized transit system that will better serve our riders for generations to come. I thank the public for their patience as we successfully completed this next phase of work in the central tunnel, bringing us even closer to ensuring the improved service we are delivering today can be maintained and improved upon in the future,” said Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “The modern signals are essential to providing operational flexibility that is necessary to run a world-class system that Green Line riders deserves, and need to be complete before we can operate our new state-of-the-art Green Line Type 10 cars next year. Under the Healey-Driscoll Administration and with the support of the Legislature, these investments in the system are an investment in the future of Massachusetts and the communities that we serve.”

?

More About Green Line Central Tunnel Work

This important work within the Green Line central tunnel was accomplished during nine consecutive days of 24/7 access to portions of the Green Line that ended yesterday, which allowed the MBTA to expedite the long-awaited upgrades in the most cost-efficient manner possible.

At over 100 years old, the MBTA’s Green Line legacy signal system is as old as the tunnel itself – the old signals currently in use are the same signals that were used when the first electric trolleys in North America were put into service in the late 1800s. This signal system is ready to be replaced with the upgraded, modern technology of today.

The age of the MBTA’s signals and the scale of replacing the entire system within the central tunnel makes the project challenging, and previous administrations had deferred this work due to its complexities. With a commitment to accomplishing long-awaited upgrades that riders deserve, the MBTA is no longer deferring these critical investments.

With 56 miles of new signaling cable already installed within the central tunnel during previous diversions in service, project crews installed an additional 12.5 miles of signal cable during the last nine days. Crews also advanced signal system connections, continued testing the modernized signal system, and installed an additional 1 mile of fiber-optic cable.

?

Key activities included:

• At Copley, crews successfully completed the signal power cutover and began testing the newly installed signal system, which is expected to become operational in early March 2027.

• At Park Street, crews prioritized completing cable installation during the first four days of the service outage to free up track access for other important infrastructure improvement projects:

• Crews installed approximately 6 miles of signal cable along the eastbound tracks between Boylston and Park Street and the Park Street loop track, routing all cables into the new Signal Room. This coordinated effort allowed other projects to advance work within the station and along the tracks during the service outage and will facilitate access during future diversions.

• Crews also completed signal power infrastructure installations and continued junction box terminations and track circuit work.

• At Government Center, crews installed approximately 6.5 miles of signal cable within the station and along the tracks from Government Center to Park Street. Crews also advanced track circuit infrastructure installation.

When the project is complete, the new signal system will provide improved train detection, better train congestion management, and more consistent train spacing, which provide the foundation for improved service frequency. These operational upgrades also mean more reliable service for riders with fewer unplanned disruptions and emergency repairs caused by the older, aging signal system.

Compatible with the upcoming fleet of new Type 10 Green Line cars being put into passenger service next year, these signal upgrades also help prepare the MBTA for future generations of riders.

More About Green Line C Branch Accessibility Upgrades

The MBTA continued major progress in upgrading the accessibility of the Green Line. The Green Line C Branch Station Accessibility Improvements project is making accessibility improvements at seven inaccessible above-ground stations on the C Branch: Englewood Avenue, Dean Road, Tappan Street, the consolidated Fairbanks Street/Brandon Hall station, Summit Avenue, Saint Paul Street, and Hawes Street. When complete, all stations along the C branch will be accessible.

This was the final multi-day closure associated with the C Branch accessibility upgrades, though additional work will be completed this year to fully close out the project.

During the last nine days, crews advanced important accessibility and infrastructure improvements along the entire Branch from Hawes Street to Englewood Avenue:

• Crews upgraded Green Line track and power infrastructure, including the installation of underground conduit crossings at Hawes Street and overhead catenary wire poles at Summit Avenue. ?

• Crews continued station and platform improvements through the installation of platform edges, curbing, lighting and signage foundations, and pavement at Summit Avenue and Hawes Street. ?

• The structural steel for platform canopies was installed at the Brandon Hall and previous Fairbanks Street ramps.

• As a reminder, the Fairbanks Street stop is now permanently closed and consolidated with the upgraded Brandon Hall stop. Kent Street will be permanently closed later this year.

• Crews installed lighting, signage, and trackside landscaping at multiple stations along the C Branch. ?

• Existing inbound platforms and remaining shelters at Hawes Street and Summit Avenue were removed.

With safety and the accessibility of the system of critical importance to the MBTA, the project has been thoughtfully and intentionally planned in two phases in order to bring accessibility upgrades to riders immediately, including a variety of new station amenities like upgraded lighting, wider waiting areas, and upgraded street crossings for pedestrians. As part of the first phase, the seven stations are being upgraded with 8” platforms in order to be ADA-compliant and accessible with the current fleet of MBTA Green Line vehicles.

A future second phase of the project will take place as the MBTA standardizes its Green Line fleet with exclusively Type 10 vehicles. At that time, the MBTA will make plans to raise the platform an additional six inches to achieve a 14” platform height for level-boarding of the Type 10s. The MBTA is unable to raise the platform to these heights now due to the bi-fold doors of the current Green Line vehicle fleet, which would make contact with a 14” platform and not be able to open. Importantly, the MBTA has prioritized delivering safety and accessibility improvements now before the complete retirement of the current fleet of vehicles to give riders the safe, modern, accessible station experience they deserve.

When the second phase is implemented, the existing platforms will have approximately six inches of height added to the existing platform structure with 6” slabs. The future work will be substantially simpler and less disruptive than constructing the platforms from scratch, and this approach allows the MBTA to improve safety and accessibility now while preserving a practical path to the ultimate platform configuration as the Green Line fleet evolves.

Maximizing Every Service Outage

The unencumbered access to the Green Line track area allowed the MBTA to accomplish many other piggybacking projects.

This work included:

• Crews continued the critical station upgrade work at Symphony as well as replacing ties and ballast in the track area of the station.

• Work was performed on the underground cable along the C and E branches as well as between Arlington and Copley and near Park Street.

• Work continued as part of the Green Line Train Protection System (GLTPS) project, including uploading firmware, adjusting signal voltage, and verifying the system’s safe operating state on the GLTPS equipment.

• Complicated track work at switch areas at Park Street was accomplished.

• Crews performed radio upgrades, including the installation of radiating cable and fiber-optic cables throughout the tunnels.

• Station security upgrades were accomplished, including the installation of security cameras and associated equipment at Park Street, Downtown Crossing, and Broadway.

• Crews will accomplish upgrades at the Commonwealth Avenue pump room.

• Crews installed emergency lighting and conduit on Downtown Crossing and Arlington platforms.

• Through close coordination with the MBTA, the 252–264 Huntington Ave Tower development conducted surveys of the area.

• Security & Emergency Management teams accomplished security equipment maintenance at Government Center.

• As part of the E Branch Accessibility and Capacity Improvements project, crews surveyed structural inverts along the track area between the E Branch portal and Heath Street.

• Visual inspections of tunnel structures were conducted.

• The MBTA’s Power Department performed general maintenance throughout the shutdown area.

• Crews upgraded and repaired stations as needed throughout the shutdown area.

• The MBTA’s Maintenance of Way team replaced timbers and ties along the E Branch.

?

Significance of Multi-Day Outages

The MBTA is reminding riders that service outages such as these are a critical and necessary part of maintaining the infrastructure improvements that took place as part of the 2024 Track Improvement Program while also making further system upgrades and modernizing the MBTA’s infrastructure. This work cannot be performed during the overnight hours when the MBTA does not operate, and would be extremely inefficient and costly if planned during single weekend outages.

Closing a section of the transit system for multiple days is the most efficient way to perform the MBTA’s routine maintenance, revitalization efforts, inspections, and upgrade work, and combines the efforts of multiple contractors and the MBTA workforce around the clock 24/7 to maximize productivity. This work is necessary and continuous to maintain the reliable service riders count on.

For more information, visit MBTA.com or connect with the T on X @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.